Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, April 2

LOCAL

Saturday, April 2

BOYS LACROSSE

Indian River at Skaneateles, 12 p.m.

Marcellus at Auburn, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 2 p.m.

Shaker at Skaneateles, 3 p.m.

BASEBALL

Skaneateles at West Genesee, 8 a.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at Bishop Ludden, 10:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Cato-Meridian at Onondaga, 12 p.m.

ON TV

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., 8:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., 10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn, 5 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Clemson, 6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St., 6:30 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ESPNU — 3X3U National Championship: Day 2, New Orleans, 4 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Kansas, Final Four, New Orleans, 6 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Kansas, Final Four, New Orleans (Final Four TeamCast), 6 p.m.

TRU — NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Kansas, Final Four, New Orleans (Final Four TeamCast), 6 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Final Four, New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Final Four, New Orleans (Final Four TeamCast), 8:30 p.m.

TRU — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Final Four, New Orleans (Final Four TeamCast), 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

CBSSN — WNIT Tournament: Seton Hall at S. Dakota St., Championship, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

BTN — Michigan Spring Game: From Ann Arbor, Mich., 12 p.m.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN'S)

BTN — Big Ten Championships - Individual: From University Park, Pa., 7 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

ESPNU — Marist at Quinnipiac, 10 a.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Maryland at Johns Hopkins, 12 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi, 1 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Auburn, 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia at Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at LSU, 6 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)

ESPNU — Hawaii at Long Beach St., 10:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN'S)

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at UCLA, 3 p.m.

GOLF

NBC — Women's Amateur: The Augusta National, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga., 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course, San Antonio, 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic, Second Round, Grand Bear Golf Club, Saucier, Miss., 3:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course, San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club - Dinah Shore Tournament Course, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

ESPN — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Championship, Fort Myers, Fla., 12 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL'S)

ESPN2 — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Championship, Fort Myers, Fla., 10 a.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m.

CNBC — The Florida Derby: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla., 6 p.m.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — NLL: San Diego at Toronto, 7 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Spring Training: Pittsburgh vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla., 1 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

NBATV — Greensboro at Raptors 905, 2 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Florida at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3 p.m.

NHLN — Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

CNBC — Premiership: Wasps at Gloucester (Taped), 3 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

USA — Premier League: Watford at Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Chelsea, 10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United, 12:30 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC, Group B, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

CNBC — TYR: Pro Swim Series, San Antonio (Taped), 1 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA Final, 1 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP Doubles Final, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews, Dallas, 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lowe vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas, 9 p.m.

