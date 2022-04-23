Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, April 23

LOCAL
Saturday, April 23
BASEBALL
East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 12 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Canastota, 12 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Port Byron, 12 p.m.
Union Springs at Weedsport, 12 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Jordan-Elbridge at Cicero-North Syracuse, 12 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Port Byron, 12 p.m.
Union Springs at Weedsport, 12 p.m.
Fulton at Auburn, 3 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Thousand Islands at Jordan-Elbridge, 11 a.m.
LaSalle Institute at Auburn, 12 p.m.
Skaneateles at RFA, 12 p.m.
People are also reading…
GIRLS LACROSSE
Oswego at Cato-Meridian, 1 p.m.
Westhill at Auburn, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Southern Cayuga, Union Springs at Moravia, 10 a.m.
ON TV
Saturday, April 23
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy, 6:25 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy, 10:25 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., 11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., 1 p.m.
NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 15, Foxborough, Mass., 3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., 4 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Atlanta (Taped), 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 4:30 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, Boston, 6 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
PAC-12N — UCLA Spring Game: From Los Angeles, 12 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. Spring Game: From State College, Pa., 2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah Spring Game: From Salt Lake City, 2 p.m.
ESPN — Southern Cal Spring Game: From Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Spring Game: From Charlottesville, Va., 4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon Spring Game: From Eugene, Ore., 4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. Spring Game: From Pullman, Wash., 6 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
CBSSN — Navy at Army, 12 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
ESPNU — Virginia at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
ESPNU — Maryland at Johns Hopkins, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
BTN — Northwestern at Maryland, 11:30 a.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville, 12 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Johns Hopkins, 12 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy, 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ACCN — Clemson at Florida St., 2 p.m.
ESPNU — LSU at Georgia, 2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida, 2:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina, 3 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St., 5 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain, 8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Second Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas, 3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.
IIHF HCOKEY (MEN'S)
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany, 3:30 p.m.
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
ESPNU — NLL: Georgia at Panther City, 8:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
SHO — Bellator 279: Chris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), Honolulu, 10:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Mets at Arizona (8 p.m.), 8:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 4, 2 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 4, 4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Brooklyn, Game 3, 7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 4, 10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
ABC — NY Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.
NHLN — Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
RUGBY (MEN'S)
FS2 — MLR: Dallas at Old Glory DC, 8 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Motherwell, 7 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Venezia, 9 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City, 10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Watford at Manchester City, 10 a.m.
ABC — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich, 12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford, 12:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC, 5 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Washington at North Carolina, Group A, 1 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Semifinals, 7:30 a.m.
USFL FOOTBALL
FOX — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala., 12 p.m.
FS1 — Birmingham vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala., 7 p.m.