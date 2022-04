Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, April 30

LOCAL

Saturday, April 30

BASEBALL

Jordan-Elbridge at APW, 11 a.m.

Southern Cayuga vs. Union Springs, at Port Byron, 12 p.m.

Weedsport at Port Byron, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Southern Cayuga vs. Weedsport, at Union Springs, 10 a.m.

Trumansburg at Moravia, 10 a.m.

Mexico at Jordan-Elbridge, 11 a.m.

Port Byron at Union Springs, 2 p.m.

Phoenix at Skaneateles, 3 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Auburn at Westhill, 11 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Marcellus at Jordan-Elbridge, 2 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Skaneateles at Penfield, 10 a.m.

Auburn at Chittenango, 1 p.m.

ON TV

Saturday, April 30

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware, 10:30 a.m.

CBS — Formula E: The Monaco ePrix, Round 6, Monaco (Taped), 1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware, 1:30 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 16, Denver, 3 p.m.

CBSSN — Formula E: The Monaco ePrix, Round 6, Monaco (Taped), 9 p.m.

BOXING

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Óscar Valdez (Junior-Lightweights), Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SECN — Alabama at South Carolina, 12 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

ESPNU — Miami at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

ACCN — TCU at Florida St., 6 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Santa Clara at San Diego, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

BTN — Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md., 12 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis, 2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington Spring Game: From Seattle, 2:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — California Spring Game: From Berkeley, Calif., 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

ESPNU — Harvard at Yale, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — Maryland at Michigan, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU, 12 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 3 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Louisville, 4 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan, 4 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri, 5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

CBSSN — The Drake Relays: From Des Moines, Iowa, 2 p.m.

CURLING

CNBC — World Mixed Doubles Championship: TBD, Final, Geneva (Taped), 1 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Third Round, PGA Catalunya Resort - Stadium Course, Girona, Spain, 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico, 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico, 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas, 3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., 6 p.m.

FISHING

CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The Louisiana Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Grand Isle & Lake Venice, La., 9 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

CBSSN — The Iverson Classic All-America Game: Team Loyalty vs. Team Honor, Bartlett, Tenn., 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Landshut, Germany, 8:30 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal, Landshut, Germany, 12:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (Bantamweights), Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

FS1 — LA Angels at Chicago White Sox, 4 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia at NY Mets, 7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Colorado (8 p.m.), 10 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

ABC — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas, 12 p.m.

ESPN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas, 12 p.m.

NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas, 12 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Norwich City at Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Burnley at Watford, 10 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United, 12:30 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

CNBC — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City, 6:30 a.m.

SWIMMING

CNBC — U.S. International Team Trials: Finals, Greensboro, N.C., 6 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

TRACK AND FIELD

ESPN2 — The Penn Relays: From Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

USFL FOOTBALL

FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala., 4 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala., 8 p.m.

