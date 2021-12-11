Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 11

LOCAL
WRESTLING
Auburn, Cato-Meridian, Jordan-Elbridge (Port Byron/Union Springs/Jordan-Elbridge) at Phoenix, 8 a.m.
ON TV
Saturday
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 7:55 a.m.
BIATHLON
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped), 11 p.m.
BOXING
ESPN — Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey (Lightweights), New York, 9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo (Bantamweights), Carson, Calif., 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Nebraska vs. Auburn, Atlanta, 11:30 a.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St., noon
ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, noon
FOX — Syracuse at Georgetown, noon
FS1 — BYU vs. Creighton, Sioux Falls, S.D., , noon
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Oklahoma, 1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Drake vs. Clemson, Atlanta, 2 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St., 2 p.m.
ESPNU — Hall of Fame Classic: Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St., Fort Worth, Texas, 2 p.m.
FS1 — Central Connecticut at Providence, 2 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — S. Dakota St. at Washington St., 3 p.m.
ESPN — Missouri at Kansas, 3:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Never Forget Tribute Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. UConn, Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.
FS1 — E. Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.
SECN — UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m.
NBCSN — Boston College at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Manhattan at Utah, 5 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: LSU vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta, 6 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
SECN — TCU vs. Texas A&M, Houston, 6:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.
ACCN — Elon at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
SECN — Holiday Hoopsgiving: W. Kentucky vs. Mississippi, Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Santa Clara at California, 9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Alabama, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
ABC — Never Forget Tribute Classic: UCLA vs. UConn, Newark, N.J., 1 p.m.
ACCN — New Hampshire at Boston College, 4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN — FCS Playoff: East Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., Quarterfinal, noon
CBS — Army vs. Navy, East Rutherford, N.J., 3 p.m.
ESPN — Heisman Trophy Ceremony: From New York, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
BTN — Minn. Duluth at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St., 8 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., 1 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN2 — UFC 269 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ABC — Golden State at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.
NLL LACROSSE
ESPNEWS — San Diego at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
SKIING/SNOWBARDING
NBC — FIS: World Cup, Cooper Mountain, Colo. (Taped), 5 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City, 7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Salernitana at Fiorentina, 9 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup: Egypt vs. Jordan, Quarterfinal, Al Wakrah, Qatar, 9:48 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal, 9:55 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool, 10 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Norwich City, 12:30 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA Arab Cup: Morocco vs. Algeria, Quarterfinal, Doha, Qatar, 1:48 p.m.
ABC — MLS Cup: NY City FC at Portland, Championship, 3 p.m.
Sunday
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 7:55 a.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — No Room For Racism Classic: Florida St. vs. South Carolina, Rock Hill, S.C., noon
FS1 — Colgate at St. John's, noon
ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Dayton, 2 p.m.
ABC — Villanova at Baylor, 3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kent St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
ESPNU — NJIT at Northwestern, 4 p.m.
FS1 — Rutgers at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at LA Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.