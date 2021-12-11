 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 11

LOCAL

WRESTLING

Auburn, Cato-Meridian, Jordan-Elbridge (Port Byron/Union Springs/Jordan-Elbridge) at Phoenix, 8 a.m.

ON TV

Saturday

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 7:55 a.m.

BIATHLON

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped), 11 p.m.

BOXING

ESPN — Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey (Lightweights), New York, 9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo (Bantamweights), Carson, Calif., 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Nebraska vs. Auburn, Atlanta, 11:30 a.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St., noon

ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, noon

FOX — Syracuse at Georgetown, noon

FS1 — BYU vs. Creighton, Sioux Falls, S.D., , noon

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Oklahoma, 1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Drake vs. Clemson, Atlanta, 2 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St., 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Hall of Fame Classic: Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St., Fort Worth, Texas, 2 p.m.

FS1 — Central Connecticut at Providence, 2 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — S. Dakota St. at Washington St., 3 p.m.

ESPN — Missouri at Kansas, 3:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Never Forget Tribute Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. UConn, Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.

FS1 — E. Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.

SECN — UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m.

NBCSN — Boston College at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Manhattan at Utah, 5 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: LSU vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta, 6 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

SECN — TCU vs. Texas A&M, Houston, 6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

ACCN — Elon at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

SECN — Holiday Hoopsgiving: W. Kentucky vs. Mississippi, Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Santa Clara at California, 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Alabama, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ABC — Never Forget Tribute Classic: UCLA vs. UConn, Newark, N.J., 1 p.m.

ACCN — New Hampshire at Boston College, 4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN — FCS Playoff: East Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., Quarterfinal, noon

CBS — Army vs. Navy, East Rutherford, N.J., 3 p.m.

ESPN — Heisman Trophy Ceremony: From New York, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

BTN — Minn. Duluth at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St., 8 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., 1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., 3 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN2 — UFC 269 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ABC — Golden State at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

NLL LACROSSE

ESPNEWS — San Diego at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

SKIING/SNOWBARDING

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Cooper Mountain, Colo. (Taped), 5 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City, 7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Salernitana at Fiorentina, 9 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup: Egypt vs. Jordan, Quarterfinal, Al Wakrah, Qatar, 9:48 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal, 9:55 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool, 10 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Norwich City, 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA Arab Cup: Morocco vs. Algeria, Quarterfinal, Doha, Qatar, 1:48 p.m.

ABC — MLS Cup: NY City FC at Portland, Championship, 3 p.m.

Sunday

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 7:55 a.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — No Room For Racism Classic: Florida St. vs. South Carolina, Rock Hill, S.C., noon

FS1 — Colgate at St. John's, noon

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Dayton, 2 p.m.

ABC — Villanova at Baylor, 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kent St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — NJIT at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at LA Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

