Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 18

LOCAL

Saturday, Dec. 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fulton at Weedsport, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Skaneateles at Holland Patent, 1 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Massena at Skaneateles (girls), 11 a.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Union Springs/Port Byron at SUNY Cortland, 9 a.m.

WRESTLING

Jordan-Elbridge/Cato-Meridian/Port Byron at Central Square, 9 a.m.

ON TV

Saturday, Dec. 18

BIATHLON

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's 10k Pursuit, Annecy, France (Taped), 11 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's 12.5k Pursuit, Annecy, France (Taped), 12 a.m. (Sunday)

BOXING

FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Richardson Hitchins vs. Malik Hawkins (Lightweights), Minneapolis, 6 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night Main Card: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox (Super-Middleweights), Minneapolis, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — The Nashville Showcase: Tennessee vs. Memphis, Nashville, Tenn., 12 p.m.

FOX — The Crossroads Classic: Butler vs. Purdue, Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

FS1 — The Gotham Classic: Pittsburgh at St. John's, 12 p.m.

BTN — St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, 1 p.m.

CBS — The Jerry Colangelo Classic: Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, Phoenix, 1 p.m.

TNT — The Legacy Classic: NC Central vs. Delaware State, Newark, N.J., 1 p.m.

ACCN — Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia, 2 p.m.

FS1 — TCU at Georgetown, 2 p.m.

PAC-12N — CS Bakersfield at Colorado, 2 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisville at W. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m.

FOX — The Crossroads Classic: Indiana vs. Notre Dame, Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.

SECN — Austin Peay at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.

BTN — DePaul at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

TNT — Bleacher Report Slam Dunk Contest: HBCU Participants, Newark, N.J., 3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Loyola (Md.) at Duke, 4 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Xavier, 4 p.m.

PAC-12N — The Jerry Colangelo Classic: Georgia Tech vs. Southern Cal, Phoenix, 4 p.m.

TNT — The Legacy Classic: Howard vs. NC A&T, Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.

SECN — Utah at Missouri, 4:30 p.m.

BTN — Rider at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

CBSSN — West Virginia at UAB, 5 p.m.

FOX — Providence at UConn, 5 p.m.

CBS — The CBS Sports Classic: Kentucky vs. North Carolina, Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Cal Baptist at Arizona, 6 p.m.

SECN — Dayton at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.

BTN — S. Utah at Michigan, 7 p.m.

CBSSN — LSU vs. Louisiana Tech, Bossier City, La., 7 p.m.

ESPNU — The Hoop Hype XL: Oklahoma St. vs. Houston, Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

ACCN — South Carolina at Clemson, 8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Texas A&M at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

SECN — Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

BTN — Utah St. vs. Iowa, Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.

CBSSN — Auburn at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Oregon, 10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 11 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ESPN2 — Stanford at Tennessee, 5:15 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN — The Boca Raton Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. Appalachian St., Boca Raton, Fla., 11 a.m.

ABC — The Celebration Bowl: South Carolina St. vs. Jackson St., Atlanta, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Playoff: S. Dakota St. at Montana St., Semifinal, 2 p.m.

ESPN — The New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno St., Albuquerque, N.M., 2:15 p.m.

ABC — The Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU, Shreveport, La., 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — The LendingTree Bowl: E. Michigan vs. Liberty, Mobile, Ala., 5:45 p.m.

ABC — The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Utah St. vs. Oregon St., Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Division II Championship: Valdosta St. vs. Ferris St., McKinney, Texas, 9 p.m.

ESPN — The New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Marshall, New Orleans, 9:15 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, Championship, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 1, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Day 1, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

ESPNU — State Champions Bowl Series: Collins Hill (Ga.) vs. Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.), Las Vegas., 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — New York at Boston, 7 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

NFLN — Las Vegas at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

NFLN — New England at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Florida at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

RUGBY

NBCSN — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Exeter at Glasgow, 12:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup: Egypt vs. Qatar, Third-Place Match, Doha, Qatar, 4:48 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Atalanta, 9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Aston Villa, 9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga: Villarreal at Real Sociedad, 10 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup: Tunisia vs. Algeria, Final, Al Khor, Qatar, 10 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Bologna, 12 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United, 12:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, Carson, Calif., 8 p.m.

SPEED SKATING

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's and Women's 1500m, Kearns, Utah, 5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi Exhibition Third Place and Final; Maia-ATP Challenger Semifinals and Doubles Final, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Semifinals and Doubles Final, 2 p.m.

TENNIS — Maia-ATP Challenger Final, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

