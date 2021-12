Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 4

LOCAL

Saturday, Dec. 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 11:45 a.m.

WRESTLING

Moravia, Port Byron/Jordan-Elbridge at APW tournament, 10 a.m.

ON TV

Saturday, Dec. 4

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 8:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 11:55 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series Award Show, 7 p.m.

BIATHLON

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Sprint, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped), 2 a.m. (Sunday)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ACCN — Clemson at Miami, 12 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Mississippi, 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Robert Morris at Milwaukee, 12 p.m.

FS1 — Saint Joseph's at Villanova, 12 p.m.

FS2 — Nyack at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

FOX — Marquette at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

CBS — San Diego St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Providence, 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at NC State, 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Yale at Auburn, 2 p.m.

FS1 — Tennessee at Colorado, 2 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Florida St., 4 p.m.

CBSSN — BYU at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn at Temple, 4 p.m.

FS1 — Loyola of Chicago at DePaul, 4 p.m.

FS2 — Grambling St. at UConn, 4 p.m.

SECN — Little Rock at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

BTN — Toledo at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington St., 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama vs. Gonzaga, Seattle, 8 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — Missouri at Baylor, 8 p.m.

PAC-12N — BYU at Utah, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ABC — Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma St., Arlington, Texas, 12 p.m.

ESPN — Mid-American Championship: Kent St. vs. N. Illinois, Detroit, 12 p.m.

FOX — Mountain West Championship: Utah St. at San Diego St., 3 p.m.

ESPN — Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

ABC — American Athletic Championship: Houston at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

CBS — Southeastern Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama, Atlanta, 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southwestern Athletic Championship: Prairie View A&M at Jackson St., 4 p.m.

ABC — Atlantic Coast Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

FOX — Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs. Iowa, Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

FS1 — Southern Cal at California, 11 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

PAC-12N — NCAA College Cup: Clemson at Oregon St., Quarterfinal, 10 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, 5 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas, 12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, Final Round, Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand, 12 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

ESPN2 — St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo (Bantamweights), Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — St. Louis at Florida, 1 p.m.

NHLN — Montreal at Nashville, 7 p.m.

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

FS2 — Gigantes de Carolina at Indios de Mayagüez, 6 p.m.

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo., 1 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (Taped), 5 p.m.

NBCSN — Big Air: From Steamboat Springs, Colo. (Taped), 9 p.m.

NBCSN — Big Air: From Steamboat Springs, Colo. (Taped), 11 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Jordan vs. Morocco, Group C, Al Rayyan, Qatar, 4:50 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United, 7:25 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Lebanon vs. Algeria, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar, 7:50 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Salernitana at AC Milan, 9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Newcastle United, 9:55 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at AS Roma, 12 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Watford, 12:30 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Palestine vs. Saudi Arabia, Group C, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar, 1:50 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Portland, Semifinal, 6:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

CBSSN — ISL: Final Match, 9 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Semifinals, Doubles Final, 8 a.m.

