Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, Feb. 12

LOCAL

Saturday, Feb. 12

BOYS BASKETBALL

Port Byron at Cato-Meridian, 12:30 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at Canastota, 2 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cato-Meridian at Port Byron, 1:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

Southern Cayuga at Waverly, 9:30 a.m.

Palmyra-Macedon at Weedsport, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING

Section III Championships, at Onondaga Community College, 10 a.m.

Section IV Championships, at Binghamton Arena, 10 a.m.

ON TV

BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Cloud, Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ESPN — Texas A&M at Auburn, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor, 12 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Alabama, 12 p.m.

CBS — Oklahoma at Kansas, 1 p.m.

FOX — Seton Hall at Villanova, 1 p.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Army, 1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Davidson at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Georgia, 2 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

ABC — Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — The Citadel at VMI, 3:30 p.m.

FOX — Indiana at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at Virginia, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Oregon, 4 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Butler, 4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Boston College, 5 p.m.

CBSSN — Fordham at Duquesne, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Ohio St. at Michigan, 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

ESPNU — SMU at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson, 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at LSU, 8 p.m.

ESPNU — South Florida at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado, 8 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — BYU at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Mary's (Cal.) at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona St. at Washington, 10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cal St.-Fullerton at Hawaii, 12 a.m. (Sunday)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

CBSSN — Navy at Army, 11 a.m.

NBATV — Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St., 6 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

BTN — Loyola (Md.) at Maryland, 12 p.m.

ACCN — Holy Cross at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

FISHING

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla., 8 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Third Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates, 3:30 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Magical Kenya Ladies Open, Third Round, Vipingo Ridge, Vipingo, Kenya (Taped), 10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., 3 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — UFC 271 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Houston, 8 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ABC — LA Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

FS2 — NRL: Australian Indigenous All Stars vs. New Zealand Maori, Sydney, 4 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Wales vs. Scotland, Second Round, Cardiff, Wales (Taped), 1 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: France vs. Ireland, Second Round, Saint-Denis, Spain (Taped), 3 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NLL: New York at Georgia, 6 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Old Glory DC at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Hilal vs. Al Ahly, 3rd-Place Match, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 7:50 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Lazio, 9 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Chelsea vs. Palmeiras, Final, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 11:20 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Norwich City, 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Club América at Santos Laguna, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Semifinals, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Dallas-ATP Semifinals, 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Semifinal, 8 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ESPN2 — ATL: The Eastern Indoors, Louisville, Ky., 10 a.m.

