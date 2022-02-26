Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, Feb. 26

LOCAL
Saturday, Feb. 26
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section III Class C quarterfinals
Candor at Moravia, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section III Class C semifinals
Weedsport vs. Waterville, at OCC, 4 p.m.
Section IV Class C quarterfinals
Southern Cayuga at Newark Valley, 4 p.m.
Greene at Union Springs, 6 p.m.
ON TV
Saturday, Feb. 26
AUTO RACING
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 1, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz., 11 a.m.
People are also reading…
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif., 12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif., 2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance 300, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif., 5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz., 7:30 p.m.
CNBC — AMA Supercross: Round 8, Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.
BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Harrison, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
BOXING
SHO — Showtime Championship: Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia (Featherweights), Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
CBS — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.
CBSSN — Elon at Northeastern, 12 p.m.
ESPN — Purdue at Michigan St., 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia, 12 p.m.
ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 12 p.m.
USA — Duquesne at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.
FOX — Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 1 p.m.
CBS — Kentucky at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
CBSSN — Navy at Colgate, 2 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at NC State, 2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Kansas, 2 p.m.
USA — Fordham at Davidson, 2:30 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Boston College, 3 p.m.
FOX — Seton Hall at Xavier, 3:30 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
CBS — UCLA at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
CBSSN — S. Illinois at Drake, 4 p.m.
ESPN — Auburn at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia, 4 p.m.
ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore, 4 p.m.
USA — VCU at UMass, 4:30 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at St. Joseph's, 6 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at TCU, 6 p.m.
ESPNU — Loyola of Chicago at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Washington, 6 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Alabama, 6 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.
ESPNU — Pepperdine at BYU, 8 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at California, 8:30 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at LSU, 8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.
ESPN — Gonzaga at St. Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Oregon, 10 p.m.
ESPNU — Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado St. at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 12 a.m. (Sunday)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
BTN — Maryland at Penn St., 1:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia, 12 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National - The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Omni Tucson National - Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz., 3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National - The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
NBC — USAG: The Winter Cup, Frisco, Texas, 1 p.m.
CNBC — USAG: The Winter Cup, Frisco, Texas, 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — The Saudi Cup Undercard: From King Abdulaziz Racetrack, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m.
FS2 — The Saudi Cup: From King Abdulaziz Racetrack, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ABC — Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
ABC — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
TNT — Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
RUGBY (MEN'S)
FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at North Queensland, 5 a.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: Scotland vs. France, Round 3, Edinburgh, Scotland, 9 a.m.
CNBC — Six Nations: England vs. Wales, Round 3, London, 11:30 a.m.
FS2 — MLR: San Diego at Houston, 9 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United, 7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Watford at Manchester United, 10 a.m.
FOX — MLS: New England at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Doha- WTA Finals, 10 a.m.
TENNIS — Santiago-ATP Semifinals, 2 p.m.
TENNIS — Acapulco-ATP Final; Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals, 8 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
CNBC — USATF: Indoor Championships, Day 1, Spokane, Wash., 5 p.m.