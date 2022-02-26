Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, Feb. 26

LOCAL

Saturday, Feb. 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section III Class C quarterfinals

Candor at Moravia, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section III Class C semifinals

Weedsport vs. Waterville, at OCC, 4 p.m.

Section IV Class C quarterfinals

Southern Cayuga at Newark Valley, 4 p.m.

Greene at Union Springs, 6 p.m.

ON TV

Saturday, Feb. 26

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 1, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz., 11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif., 12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif., 2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance 300, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif., 5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz., 7:30 p.m.

CNBC — AMA Supercross: Round 8, Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Harrison, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

BOXING

SHO — Showtime Championship: Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia (Featherweights), Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

CBS — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.

CBSSN — Elon at Northeastern, 12 p.m.

ESPN — Purdue at Michigan St., 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia, 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, 12 p.m.

USA — Duquesne at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.

FOX — Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 1 p.m.

CBS — Kentucky at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Colgate, 2 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at NC State, 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Kansas, 2 p.m.

USA — Fordham at Davidson, 2:30 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Boston College, 3 p.m.

FOX — Seton Hall at Xavier, 3:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

CBS — UCLA at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

CBSSN — S. Illinois at Drake, 4 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore, 4 p.m.

USA — VCU at UMass, 4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at St. Joseph's, 6 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at TCU, 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Loyola of Chicago at N. Iowa, 6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Washington, 6 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Alabama, 6 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Baylor, 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Pepperdine at BYU, 8 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California, 8:30 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at LSU, 8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at UNLV, 10 p.m.

ESPN — Gonzaga at St. Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Oregon, 10 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado St. at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 12 a.m. (Sunday)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

BTN — Maryland at Penn St., 1:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia, 12 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National - The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Omni Tucson National - Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz., 3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National - The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

NBC — USAG: The Winter Cup, Frisco, Texas, 1 p.m.

CNBC — USAG: The Winter Cup, Frisco, Texas, 3 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — The Saudi Cup Undercard: From King Abdulaziz Racetrack, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m.

FS2 — The Saudi Cup: From King Abdulaziz Racetrack, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ABC — Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at North Queensland, 5 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Scotland vs. France, Round 3, Edinburgh, Scotland, 9 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: England vs. Wales, Round 3, London, 11:30 a.m.

FS2 — MLR: San Diego at Houston, 9 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United, 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Watford at Manchester United, 10 a.m.

FOX — MLS: New England at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Doha- WTA Finals, 10 a.m.

TENNIS — Santiago-ATP Semifinals, 2 p.m.

TENNIS — Acapulco-ATP Final; Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals, 8 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

CNBC — USATF: Indoor Championships, Day 1, Spokane, Wash., 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0