Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, Feb. 5

LOCAL

Saturday, Feb. 5

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westhill at Skaneateles, 11:30 a.m.

APW at Port Byron, 2:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Weedsport at Morrisville-Eaton, section quarterfinals, 1:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Jordan-Elbridge/Cato-Meridian/Port Byron at Homer, Class B championship, 9 a.m.

Auburn at Henninger, 10 a.m.

ON TV

Saturday, Feb. 5

AUTO RACING

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles, 12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.

CNBC — AMA Supercross: Round 5, Glendale, Ariz., 10 p.m.

BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Russell vs. Team Harrison, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

BOXING

FOX — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ESPN — Illinois at Indiana, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Mercer at Chattanooga, 12 p.m.

FOX — UConn at Villanova, 12 p.m.

FS1 — St. John's at Butler, 12 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska, 1 p.m.

CBS — Tennessee at South Carolina, 1 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Georgia, 1 p.m.

CBSSN — East Tennessee St. at Wofford, 2 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Tech at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Dayton at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Xavier, 2 p.m.

FOX — Michigan at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at NC State, 3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Kansas, 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Missouri at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan St. at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at California, 4 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Virginia, 5 p.m.

FOX — Southern Cal at Arizona, 5 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Utah St., 6 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — SMU at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

ESPNU — N. Iowa at Drake, 6 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon St. at Colorado, 6 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force, 8 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama, 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UCF at Memphis, 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at St. Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

ESPN — Gonzaga at BYU, 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — UCLA at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

ESPNU — CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NFLN — Senior Bowl: From Mobile, Ala., 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — Auburn at LSU, 4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St., 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St., 8 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

FUTSAL (MEN'S)

FS2 — Copa America: Chile vs. Peru, 9th Place Match, Asunción, Paraguay, 8:45 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, 3:30 a.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, 6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Third Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped), 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., 3 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ABC — New York at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

ABC — NHL All-Star Game: From Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

RUGBY

CNBC — Six Nations: Ireland vs. Wales, First Round, Dublin (Taped), 12 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Scotland vs. England, First Round, Edinburgh, Scotland (Taped), 2 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: New England at NOLA, 9 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Inter Milan, 12 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals, 6 a.m.

