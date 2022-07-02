 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, July 2

LOCAL

Saturday, July 2

PGCBL BASEBALL

Newark at Auburn, 7 p.m.

ON TV

Saturday, July 2

3ICE HOCKEY

CBSSN — Week 3: Team Mullen vs. Team Carbonneau, Team LeClair vs. Team Fuhr, Team Trottier vs. Team Murphy, Grand Rapids, Mich., 3 p.m.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Geelong, 5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: West Coast at Richmond, 12 a.m. (Sunday)

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, 6:55 a.m.

ESPNU — W Series: Round 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, 8:20 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, 9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Marrakesh E-Prix, Round 10, Marrakesh, Morocco, 11:30 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis., 12 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis., 2:30 p.m.

NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, Mich., 3 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, Conn., 8 p.m.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

CBS — Week 3: Power vs. Enemies, Killer 3's vs. Tri State, Triplets vs. Ball Hogs, Dallas, 1 p.m.

CFL FOOTBALL

ESPN2 — Montreal at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

CYCLING

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark, 8 a.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark (Taped), 1 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland, 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., 3 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 3 p.m.

NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The John A. Nerud Stakes, Belmont Park, San Diego, 4 p.m.

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — World Championship: U.S. vs. Australia, Opening Round, Towson, Md., 8 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — UFC 276 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

ABC — UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Toronto (Game 1), 12 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Seattle, 4 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Chicago Cubs OR San Diego at LA Dodgers, 7 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Colorado (Joined in Progress), 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Miami, San Francisco, 5 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Sacramento at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, 8 a.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-Galan, Stockholm (Taped), 1 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Phoenix at Chicago, 1 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special, 3 p.m.

