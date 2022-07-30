Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, July 30

ON TV
Saturday, July 30
3ICE HOCKEY
CBSSN — Week 7: Team Fuhr vs. Team LeClair, Team Trottier vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Quebec City, Canada, 4:30 p.m.
AMATEUR BASEBALL
CBSSN — Connie Mack World Series: TBD, Championship, Farmington, N.M., 8 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at Geelong, 5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Essendon, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, 6:55 a.m.
ESPNU — W Series: Round 5, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, 8:35 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 13, London, 9:30 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis, 9:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, 9:55 a.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis, 12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash., 2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
CBS — Week 7: Killer 3's vs. 3's Company, Power vs. Tri-State, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Dallas, 1 p.m.
BOXING
SHO — WBC Championship Main Card: Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. (Light-Middleweights), Brooklyn, N.Y., 9 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL
ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England, 6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, 8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, 3 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore., 6 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England, 6 a.m. (Sunday)
GYMNASTICS
CNBC — U.S. Classic: Junior Women's Session, Salt Lake City, 2:30 p.m.
CNBC — U.S. Classic: Senior Women's Session, Salt Lake City, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY'S)
ESPNU — The All-America Lacrosse Classic: North vs. South, Baltimore, 8:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL'S)
ESPNU — The All-America Lacrosse Classic: North vs. South, Baltimore, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
ESPNU — PGF 18u Premier National Championship: TBD, Irvine, Calif., 4 p.m.
ESPN2 — PGF High School Senior All American Game: East vs. West, Irvine, Calif., 10 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga, 1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga, 2 p.m.
FOX — NYRA: Saratoga, 4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga, 6 p.m.
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Frisco, Texas, 2 p.m.
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md., 4 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ABC — UFC 277 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Dallas, 8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 277 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Dallas, 8 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Boston, 4 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego, Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at LA Angels, 9 p.m.
SAILING
CBSSN — Sail GP: The Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, Plymouth Sound, England (Taped), 3 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Livingston, 7 a.m.
ABC — MLS: Portland at Minnesota United FC, 3 p.m.
FS2 — Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. Juventus, Pasadena, Calif., 10 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
FS2 — The America Cup: Colombia vs. Brazil, Final, Bucaramanga, Colombia, 7:45 p.m.
SWIMMING
CNBC — U.S. Swimming National Championships: Day 4, Irvine, Calif. (Taped), 1 p.m.
TBT BASKETBALL
ESPN — TBT Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio, 4 p.m.
ESPN — TBT Tournament: Aftershocks vs. Americana For Autism, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Final; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Semifinals, 7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Semifinals, 7 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
ESPN2 — ATL: The Ed Murphey Classic, Memphis, Tenn., 11:30 a.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Seattle at Washington, 12 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.