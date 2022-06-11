Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, June 11

LOCAL

Saturday, June 11

GIRLS LACROSSE

NYSPHSAA Class D championship

Skaneateles vs. Bronxville, at SUNY Cortland, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

NYSPHSAA championships, at Cicero-North Syracuse, 10 a.m.

ON TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Brisbane, 5 a.m.

AUTO RACING

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, 6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, 9:55 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped), 2 p.m.

NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The Thunder Valley National, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, Colo. (Taped), 4 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., 4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., 7:30 p.m.

BOXING

ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo (Super-Middleweights), New York, 11 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas at North Carolina, Chapel Hill Super Regional, Game 1, 11 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: East Carolina vs. Texas, Greenville Super Regional, Game 2, Greenville, N.C., 12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, Blacksburg, Va., 12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Notre Dame, Knoxville Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn., 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Louisville, College Station Super Regional, Game 2, College Station, Texas, 3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Southern Miss., Hattiesburg Super Regional, Game 1, 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Auburn at Oregon St., Corvallis Super Regional, Game 1, 10 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UConn at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1, 10:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

ESPN — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women's), Eugene, Ore., 5:30 p.m.

FISHING

CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic, Biloxi, Miss., 10 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden, 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa., 11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, 3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J., 3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa., 5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped), 8 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped), 10 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m.

CNBC — Belmont Stakes Prep: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., 3 p.m.

NBC — The 154th Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., 5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 7:15 p.m.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — PLL: Atlas vs. Cannons, Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL Finals: Buffalo at Colorado, Game 2, 8 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN2 — UFC 275 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Kallang, Singapore, 8 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

FS1 — Oakland at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Diego (Game 2), 10 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 6, 8 p.m.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

CNBC — Premiership Playoffs: Harlequins at Saracens, Semifinal, 8:30 a.m.

FS2 — MLR Eastern Eliminator: New York at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, Group B, Dublin, 12 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Poland, Group D, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 2:30 p.m.

ABC — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Charlotte FC, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

TRACK AND FIELD

CNBC — World of Athletics Diamond League: The Golden Gala, Rome (Taped), 1 p.m.

USFL FOOTBALL

NBC — New Jersey vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala., 1 p.m.

USA — Houston vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala., 6 p.m.

