Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, June 18

LOCAL
Saturday, June 18
PGCBL BASEBALL
Utica at Auburn, 7 p.m.
ON TV
Saturday, June 18
3ICE HOCKEY
CBSSN — Week 1: Team Trottier vs. Team Fuhr, Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Team Carbonneau vs. Team LeClair, Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS1 — Western at Greater Western Sydney, 5 a.m.
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada, 12:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada, 3:55 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa, 7 p.m.
CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola, Fla., 8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa, 9 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped), 11 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
CBS — Week 1: Triplets vs. Trilogy, Bivouac vs. 3's Company, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Chicago, 3 p.m.
BOXING
ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. (Light-Heavyweights), New York, 10 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL
ESPNEWS — Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
ESPN — College World Series: Arkansas vs. Stanford, Game 3, Omaha, Neb., 2 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi vs. Auburn, Game 4, Omaha, Neb., 7 p.m.
GOLF
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., 12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich., 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NBC — The Royal Ascot: Day 5, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England, 9 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 9 p.m.
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
ABC — PLL: Archers vs. Cannons, Hempstead, N.Y., 1 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL Finals: Colorado at Buffalo, Game 3, 8 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPNEWS — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas, 4 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas, 5 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett (Featherweights), Austin, Texas, 7 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
FS1 — Texas at Detroit, 4 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Boston OR Cleveland at LA Dodgers, 7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle (Game 2) OR Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 2, 8 p.m.
RUGBY (MEN'S)
CNBC — Premiership Playoff: Leicester vs. Saracens, Final, Twickenham, England, 10 a.m.
FS2 — MLR Western Conference Final: Seattle at Houston, 7 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Wests at Canterbury-Bankstown, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
SAILING
CBSSN — Sail GP: The T-Mobile United States Grand Prix, Day 1, Chicago, 3 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN — USL Championship: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC, 12 p.m.
ABC — MLS: LAFC at Seattle, 3 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Fischer, San Diego, 3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gibson vs. Team Fischer, San Diego, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TRACK AND FIELD
CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Paris Meeting, Paris, 3 p.m.
USFL FOOTBALL
USA — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala., 12 p.m.
FOX — Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala., 4 p.m.