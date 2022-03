Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, March 19

ON TV

Saturday, March 19

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain, 7:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain, 10:55 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., 10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., 11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., 11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., 12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Fr8 208, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., 2:30 p.m.

USA — IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship: Twelve Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Nalley Cars 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., 5 p.m.

CNBC — AMA Supercross: Round 11, Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

BOXING

ESPN — Top Rank: Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls (Super-Middleweights), New York, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ESPN — NIT Tournament: Oregon at Texas A&M, Second Round, 12 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Baylor, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas, 12:10 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. Kansas, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas, 2:40 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Indianapolis, 5:15 p.m.

CBSSN — NCAA Division III Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Wayne, Ind., 6 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Richmond vs. Providence, Second Round, Buffalo, N.Y., 6:10 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: St. Mary's (Cal) vs. UCLA, Second Round, Portland, Ore., 7:10 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: St. Peter's vs. Murray St., Second Round, Indianapolis, 7:45 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: New Mexico St. vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Buffalo, N.Y., 8:40 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Memphis vs. Gonzaga, Second Round, Portland, Ore., 9:40 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Kansas St. vs. Washington St., First Round, Raleigh, N.C., 11:30 a.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Mercer at UConn, First Round, 1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. BYU, First Round, Ann Arbor, Mich., 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Charlotte at Indiana, First Round, 1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NCAA Division III Tournament: Wis.-Whitewater vs. Hope, Championship, Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Longwood at NC State, First Round, 2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Missouri St. vs. Ohio St., First Round, Baton Rouge, La., 2:30 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Buffalo at Tennessee, First Round, 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: American U. at Michigan, First Round, 3:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Florida vs. UCF, First Round, Storrs, Conn., 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Kentucky, First Round, Bloomington, Ind., 4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Jackson St. at LSU, First Round, 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Belmont vs. Oregon, First Round, Knoxville, Tenn., 5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UMass vs. Notre Dame, First Round, Norman, Okla., 7:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Stephen F. Austin vs. North Carolina, First Round, Tucson, Ariz., 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UNLV at Arizona, First Round, 10 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: IUPUI at Oklahoma, First Round, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Session 1, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: First Session, West Valley City, Utah, 3 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Afternoon Session, Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Session 2, Columbus, Ohio, 5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Championship, Denver, 7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Second Session, West Valley City, Utah, 8 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Evening Session, Birmingham, Ala., 8 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Minnesota, Championship, 8 p.m.

CBSSN — NCHC Frozen Faceoff: TBD, Championship, St. Paul, Minn., 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.

BTN — Virginia vs. Maryland, Washington, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ACCN — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Louisville, 4 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St., 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Medal Round, Detroit, 11 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Detroit, 7 p.m.

FISHING

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes, Santee Cooper Lakes, Clarendon County, S.C., 8 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Steyn City Championship, Third Round, The Club at Steyn City, Midrand, South Africa, 6:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla., 1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla., 3 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Steyn City Championship, Final Round, The Club at Steyn City, Midrand, South Africa, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 3:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Spring Training: Toronto vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla., 1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz., 4 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Dallas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

CNBC — Six Nations: Wales vs. Italy, Round 5, Cardiff, Wales, 10 a.m.

NBC — Six Nations: Ireland vs. Scotland, Round 5, Dublin (Taped), 1 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: France vs. England, Round 5, Saint-Denis, France (Taped), 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa, 8:30 a.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP Semifinals; WTA/ATP Doubles Finals, 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

CNBC — IAAF: The World Indoor Track & Field Championships, Belgrade, Serbia (Taped), 7 a.m.

NBC — IAAF: The World Indoor Track & Field Championships, Belgrade, Serbia (Taped), 12 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF: The World Indoor Track & Field Championships, Belgrade, Serbia, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team McClendon vs. Team Lowe, Dallas, 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0