Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, March 26

ON TV

Saturday, March 26

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 9:55 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 12:55 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The XPEL 225, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pit Boss 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 4:30 p.m.

USA — AMA Supercross: Round 12, Seattle, 10 p.m.

BOXING

SHO — Showtime Championship: Tim Tszyu vs. Terrell Gausha (Super-Welterweights), Minneapolis, 9 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Miguel Berchelt vs. Jeremiah Nakathila (Lightweights), Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SECN — Arkansas at Missouri, 3 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St., 5 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

CBS — NCAA Division II Tournament: NW Missouri St. vs. Augusta, Championship, Evansville, Ind., 3 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Villanova, Elite Eight, San Antonio, 6 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Duke, Elite Eight, San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. NC State, Sweet Sixteen, Bridgeport, Conn., 11:30 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Indiana vs. UConn, Sweet Sixteen, Bridgeport, Conn., 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Louisville, Sweet Sixteen, Wichita, Kan., 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: South Dakota vs. Michigan, Sweet Sixteen, Wichita, Kan., 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

PAC-12N — Pac-12 South Invitational: Utah vs. UCLA, Tucson, Ariz., 12 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 South Invitational: Stanford vs. Oregon, Tucson, Ariz., 1:15 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 South Invitational: Washington vs. Arizona, Tucson, Ariz., 2:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 South Invitational: California vs. Arizona St., Tucson, Ariz., 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Minn. Duluth vs. Denver, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Minnesota St., Quarterfinal, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

ESPNU — Duke at Syracuse, 12 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia, 1 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Johns Hopkins, 2 p.m.

ACCN — Bellarmine at North Carolina, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan, 12 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St., 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SECN — Auburn at Kentucky, 1 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Clemson, 5 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington, 6 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia, v

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

USA — ISU World Championships: Men's Free Skate, Montpellier, France, 4 p.m.

USA — ISU World Championships: Free Dance, Montpellier, France, 6 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar, 7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Round of 16, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas, 10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, 2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Quarterfinals, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas, 2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JTBC Classic, Third Round, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif., 5 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Final Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — The Dubai World Cup Undercard: From Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 8 a.m.

FS2 — The Dubai World Cup: From Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.

CNBC — The Louisiana Derby: From Fair Grounds Race Course, New Orleans, 6 p.m.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

ESPNU — NLL: Colorado at Panther City LC, 9:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus (Heavyweights), Columbus, Ohio, 7 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla., 1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ariz., 4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Kansas City, Surprise, Ariz., 9 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — NY Islanders at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

ABC — Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.

RODEO

CBS — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Albuquerque, N.M. (Taped), 2 p.m.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

CNBC — Premiership: Bristol at Saracens (Taped), 3 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Houston at Utah, 7 p.m.

SAILING

CBSSN — SailGP: The Mubadala U.S. Grand Prix, San Francisco (Taped), 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 11 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz vs. Team Cruz, Dallas, 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0