Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, May 21

LOCAL

Saturday, May 21

BASEBALL

Jamesville-DeWitt at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Port Byron at Skaneateles, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

APW at Jordan-Elbridge, 10 a.m.

Skaneateles at Solvay, 11 a.m.

Bishop Ludden at Port Byron, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Section III Playoffs

Holland Patent at Skaneateles, Class D quarterfinals, 11 a.m.

Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, Class B quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Weedsport at Fabius Pompey, 9 a.m.

ON TV

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. AS Sale, 7:30 a.m.

NBATV — REG vs. FAP, 12 p.m.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Adelaide, 5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Fremantle, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

AUTO RACING

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain, 6:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — W Series: Round 2, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain, 8:35 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain, 9:55 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The SRS Distribution 250, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 7 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va. (Taped), 10 p.m.

BOXING

ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum (Middleweights), Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

SHO — WBC Championship Main Card: David Benavidez vs. David Lemieu (Super-Middleweights), Glendale, Ariz., 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ACCN — Virginia at Louisville, 12 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Purdue, 1 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St., 3 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan, 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Rutgers vs. Penn, Quarterfinal, Hempstead, N.Y., 12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Yale, Quarterfinal, Hempstead, N.Y., 2:30 p.m.

FISHING

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas, 8 a.m.

GOLF

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla. (PGA with Buck & Collins), 9 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., 10 a.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., 1 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

CNBC — The Preakness Stakes: Early Races, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, 2 p.m.

NBC — The 147th Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, 4 p.m.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Sweden, Group B, Tampere, Finland, 5 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Switzerland, Group A, Helsinki, 9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Tampere, Finland, 1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Finland, Group B, Tampere, Finland (Taped), 3:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees, 1 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at LA Angels, 9 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ABC — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 3, 8:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 3, 8 p.m.

RODEO

CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Round 6, Fort Worth, Texas, 9 p.m.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

FS2 — MLR: New Orleans at San Diego, 8 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPNEWS — The German Cup: SC Freiburg vs. Rb Leipzig, Final, Berlin, 1:45 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Finals, 7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

TRACK AND FIELD

CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Diamond League Meeting, Birmingham, England, 9 a.m.

USFL FOOTBALL

NBC — Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala., 1 p.m.

NBC — Michigan vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala., 7:30 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

ABC — Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

