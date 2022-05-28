Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, May 28

LOCAL

Saturday, May 28

BASEBALL

Section III Playoffs

Auburn vs. Whitesboro, at OCC, Class A semifinals, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Section III Playoffs

Skaneateles vs. Marcellus, at Herkimer, Class B semifinals, 11 a.m.

Auburn vs. Camden, in Baldwinsville, Class A semifinals, 1:30 p.m.

ON TV

Saturday, May 28

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

ESPNEWS — US Monastir vs. Petro de Luanda, Final, Kigali, Rwanda, 12 p.m.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at West Coast, 5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Carlton at Collingwood, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at Port Adelaide, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco, 6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Monaco Circuit, Monaco, 9:55 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., 1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 1, Omaha, Neb., 10 a.m.

ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, High Point, N.C., 12 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Semifinal, Game 1, Scottsdale, Ariz., 12 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C., 1 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala., 1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 2, Omaha, Neb., 2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Game 2, Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:45 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala., 4:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C., 5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary), 6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 3, Scottsdale, Ariz. (If Necessary), 7:45 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 4, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary), 10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Game 4, Scottsdale, Ariz. (If Necessary), 11:30 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Cornell vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn., 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. Maryland, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn., 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE RUGBY

CBSSN — Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships: Men's First Round and Women's Quarterfinals, New Orleans, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Florida, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, Blacksburg, Va., 12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. UCF, Norman Super Regional, Game 2, Norman, Okla., 2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), 4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Arizona, Starkville Super Regional, Game 2, Starkville, Miss., 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary), 6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Oregon St., Stanford Super Regional, Game 2, Stanford, Calif., 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Duke, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 2, Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Northwestern, Tempe Super Regional, Game 2, Tempe, Ariz., 11 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands, 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich., 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, 2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich., 2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, 5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

NHLN — World Championship: Finland vs. U.S., Semifinal, Tampere, Finland, 7 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland, 11 a.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Baltimore at Boston (Game 1), 12 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Detroit, 4 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, LA Dodgers at Arizona, Philadelphia at NY Mets, 7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Houston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 6, 8 p.m.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

CNBC — European Champions Cup: Leinster vs. Stade, Final, Marseille, France (Taped), 2 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, Final, Saint-Denis, France, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris, 6 a.m.

NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round OR Round of 16, Paris, 11 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

TRACK AND FIELD

CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore., 4 p.m.

NBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore., 4:30 p.m.

USFL FOOTBALL

USA — New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala., 12 p.m.

FS1 — New Orleans vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala., 9 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

ABC — Las Vegas at Chicago, 3 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

