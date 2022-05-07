Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, May 7

LOCAL

Saturday, May 7

BASEBALL

Port Byron at Cato-Meridian, 10 a.m.

Skaneateles at Cazenovia, 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Onondaga at Port Byron, 11 a.m.

East Syracuse-Minoa at Auburn, 2:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at Cazenovia, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Skaneateles at Westhill, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge at Waterloo, 2 p.m.

Skaneateles at West Genesee, 2 p.m.

ON TV

Saturday, May 7

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 10:30 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, 12:55 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Mahindra ROXOR 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, 3:55 p.m.

CNBC — AMA Supercross: Final Round, Salt Lake City, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: Manhattan vs. St. Bonaventure, Championship, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Duke at Notre Dame, noon

ESPNU — America East Tournament: UMBC vs. Vermont, Championship, Burlington, Vt., noon

CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Georgetown, Championship, Washington, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Navy vs. Loyola (Md.), Championship, Baltimore, 2 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Denver, Championship, Denver, 2 p.m.

FISHING

CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The CNSD White Martin Classic, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, 9 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England, 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga., 3 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m.

USA — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., noon

NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

ESPNU — NLL West Quarterfinal: Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — UFC 274 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Phoenix, 8 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Houston, 4 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Seattle OR Washington at LA Angels (Joined in Progress), 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 3, 3:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 3, 8:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 3, 1 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 3, 4:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 3, 7 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 3, 9:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea, 10 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion, 12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool, 2:45 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX Qualifier: Atlético San Luis at Monterrey, 9 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington at North Carolina, Final, 1 p.m.

USFL FOOTBALL

FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala., 7 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Connecticut at New York, 6 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.

---

Sunday, May 8

AUTO RACING

ABC — Formula 1: The Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, 2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 3:30 p.m.

GOLF

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., 3 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

NBC — Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston OR Oakland at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Angels OR St. Louis at San Francisco (Joined in Progress), 5 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 4, 3:40 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 4, 8 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 4, 12:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 4, 4:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4, 7 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4, 10 p.m.

