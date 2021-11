Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, Nov. 20

LOCAL

Saturday, Nov. 20

FOOTBALL

Skaneateles vs. Chenango Forks, at Vestal High School, NYSPHSAA Class C quarterfinals, 12 p.m.

SWIMMING

NYSPHSAA championships, at Ithaca College, 10:30 a.m.

ON TV

Saturday, Nov. 20

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar, 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar, 8:55 a.m.

BOXING

ESPN2 — WBO Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

FS1 — Binghamton at UConn, 12 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Villanova vs. Tennessee, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., 1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Purdue vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., 4 p.m.

FS2 — Farleigh Dickinson at St. John's, 6 p.m.

FS2 — W. Illinois at DePaul, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY

ESPNU — NCAA Men's and Women's Division I Championship: From Tallahassee, Fla., 10 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ABC — Michigan St. at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College, 12 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St., 12 p.m.

CBSSN — UMass at Army, 12 p.m.

ESPN — Wake Forest at Clemson, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Harvard at Yale, 12 p.m.

FOX — Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 12 p.m.

SECN — New Mexico St. at Kentucky, 12 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.

NBC — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Colorado, 3 p.m.

ABC — Nebraska at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

CBS — Arkansas at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — East Carolina at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — SMU at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at NC State, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty, 4 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Missouri, 4 p.m.

FS1 — Baylor at Kansas St., 5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Stanford, 7 p.m.

ABC — Oregon at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — South Alabama at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at Utah St., 8 p.m.

FOX — Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 9 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Boise St., 9 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman, Orlando, Fla. (Taped), 10:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

BTN — Oklahoma State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

CURLING

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's And Women's Finals, Omaha, Neb., 6 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga., 1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla., 4 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City, 7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Spezia at Atalanta, 9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

CBS — NWSL: Washington vs. Chicago, Championship, Louisville, Ky., 12 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal, 5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Semifinal, 8 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal, 12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Semifinal, 3 p.m.

