Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, Nov. 6

LOCAL

Saturday, Nov. 6

FOOTBALL

Skaneateles vs. Cazenovia, at C-NS, Section III Class C semifinal, 11 a.m.

Weedsport vs. West Canada Valley, at Sauquoit Valley High School, Section III 8-man semifinal, 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Skaneateles vs. Owego, at Oneonta, NYSPHSAA Class B quarterfinal, 11:30 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Skaneateles vs. Saranac, at Plattsburgh High School, NYSPHSAA Class B quarterfinal, 3:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Section III championships, at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, 9 a.m.

SWIMMING

Southern Cayuga at Watkins Glen, Section IV championships, 11 .m.

VOLLEYBALL

Skaneateles vs. Solvay, at Phoenix High School, Section III Class C championship, 6 p.m.

ON TV

AUTO RACING

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice 3, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, 12:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, 3:55 p.m.

CNBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., 7 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CBS — Army at Air Force, 11:30 a.m.

ABC — Wake Forest at North Carolina, 12 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke, 12 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at UAB, 12 p.m.

ESPN — Missouri at Georgia, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Illinois at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

ESPNU — SMU at Memphis, 12 p.m.

FOX — Ohio St. at Nebraska, 12 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas St. at Kansas, 12 p.m.

SECN — Liberty at Mississippi, 12 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Arizona, 3 p.m.

ABC — Michigan St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

CBS — Auburn at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

FOX — Baylor at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

NBC — Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Florida St., 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulane at UCF, 4 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Alabama, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Colorado, 7 p.m.

ABC — Oregon at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Houston at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

FOX — Indiana at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

SECN — Florida at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

FS2 — San Jose St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — UTSA at UTEP, 10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Norfolk St. at NC Central (Taped), 10:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Second Round, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia (Taped), 4 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal, 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, 2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Broken Sound Club; (Old Course), Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped), 5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Third Round, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia (Taped), 4 a.m. (Sunday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup World Championships: From Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif., 2:30 p.m.

NBC — Breeders' Cup Classic: From Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif., 8 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPNEWS — UFC 268 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, New York, 8 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Utah at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — LA Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

RODEO

CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United, 8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Crystal Palace, 11 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion, 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Championship, 9 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final, 6:15 a.m. (Sunday)

