Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 16

LOCAL

Saturday, Oct. 16

BOYS SOCCER

Jordan-Elbridge at Solvay, 2 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Auburn at Cortland, 10 a.m.

Bishop Grimes at Jordan-Elbridge, 11 a.m.

Cato-Meridian at Bishop Ludden, 1 p.m.

Marcellus at Skaneateles, 2 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Weedsport Invitational, at Weedsport, 9 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cato-Meridian at Morrisville-Eaton, 11 a.m.

Auburn at Cortland, 2 p.m.

ON TV

Saturday, Oct. 16

AUTO RACING

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy's Frozen Custard 335, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ABC — UCF at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Northwestern, 12 p.m.

CBS — Auburn at Arkansas, 12 p.m.

CBSSN — Yale at UConn, 12 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at LSU, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Nebraska at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulsa at South Florida, 12 p.m.

FOX — Oklahoma St. at Texas, 12 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan St. at Indiana, 12 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri, 12 p.m.

ABC — Purdue at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

CBS — Kentucky at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — BYU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Kent St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

FS2 — Fresno St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at UNLV, 7 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

ABC — TCU at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas St., 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Stanford at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

BTN — Army at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Air Force at Boise St., 9 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

CBSSN — Hawaii at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Morgan St. at SC State (Taped), 10:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Third Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain, 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series - New York, Final Round, Glen Oaks Club, Old Westbury, N.Y. (Taped), 2 a.m. (Sunday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, 8 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

SHO — Bellator 268: Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix, Semifinals, Phoenix, 10 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 2, 4:20 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 2, 4:20 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 1, 8 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

RUGBY

NBCSN — Premiership: Exeter at Wasps (Taped), 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, 10 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford, 12:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Semifinals, Doubles Finals; WTA Doubles Finals, 1 p.m.

