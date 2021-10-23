Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 23

LOCAL
Saturday, Oct. 23
FOOTBALL
Port Byron/Union Springs at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Chittenango at Skaneateles, Section III playoffs, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Moravia at Oxford, Section IV playoffs, 12 p.m.
SWIMMING
Southern Cayuga at Watkins Glen, 1:30 p.m.
ON TV
Saturday, Oct. 23
AUTO RACING
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice 3, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 1:55 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 3 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 4:55 p.m.
BOXING
ESPN — Top Rank: Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson (Junior Lightweights), Atlanta, 10:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ABC — Illinois at Penn St., 12 p.m.
ACCN — UMass at Florida St., 12 p.m.
CBSSN — Wake Forest at Army, 12 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma at Kansas, 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Navy, 12 p.m.
ESPNU — N. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 12 p.m.
FOX — Northwestern at Michigan, 12 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 12 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue, 3 p.m.
ABC — Oregon at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
CBS — LSU at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — W. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Clemson at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
FOX — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
FS1 — BYU at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at California, 3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Louisville, 4 p.m.
ESPNU — East Carolina at Houston, 4 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Alabama, 7 p.m.
FS2 — Nevada at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
ABC — Ohio St. at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NC State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU, 7:30 p.m.
NBC — Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Howard (Taped), 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
FISHING
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2021 Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Grand Lake, Grand Lake O' The Cherokees, Grove, Okla., 8 a.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain, 7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va., 2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped), 6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Final Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan, 11:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
SHO — Bellator 269: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Timothy Johnson (Heavyweights), Moscow, 3 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 6, 5 p.m.
FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary), 8 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary), 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
RUGBY
NBCSN — Premiership: London at Exeter (Taped), 1 a.m. (Sunday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, 3 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Norwich City at Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — La Liga: Mallorca at Valencia, 7:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds United, 10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Watford at Everton, 10 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion, 12:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Semifinals, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Semifinals, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-WTA Final, 5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Moscow-WTA Final, 6 a.m. (Sunday)