Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 30

ON TV
Saturday, Oct. 30
AUTO RACING
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., 1 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., 6 p.m.
BOXING
SHO — Championship Boxing: Jamal James vs. Russian Radzhab Butaev (Welterweights), Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ABC — Texas at Baylor, 12 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Illinois, 12 p.m.
CBSSN — Bowling Green at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Tulane, 12 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 12 p.m.
FOX — Michigan at Michigan St., 12 p.m.
FS1 — Washington St. at Arizona St., 3 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m.
ABC — Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
CBS — Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida St. at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.
FOX — Colorado at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
FS2 — Wyoming at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi at Auburn, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — SMU at Houston, 7 p.m.
ESPNU — Arizona at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California, 7 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
ABC — Penn St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
NBC — North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Utah, 10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Alabama St. (Taped), 10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
CURLING
NBCSN — Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Semifinals, Elvereth, Minn., 1 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Vancouver, B.C., 4 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, 1 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
FOX — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 4, 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — NY Islanders at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at San Jose, 7 p.m.
RUGBY
NBCSN — Premiership: Leicester at Northampton (Taped), 11 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City, 7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City, 10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool, 10 a.m.
NBC — Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur, 12:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Semifinals, 7 a.m.