Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 9
agate

TV Remote Control
Deposit photos

LOCAL

Saturday, Oct. 9

FOOTBALL

Jordan-Elbridge at APW, 1 p.m.

Moravia at Elmira Heights, 1:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at Cazenovia, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Lansing at Union Springs/Port Byron, 11 a.m.

Aquinas or St. Francis at Skaneateles, 1:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Phoenix at Jordan-Elbridge, 12 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Union Springs at Dryden, 9 a.m.

Skaneateles at Jamesville-DeWitt, 4 p.m.

ON TV

Saturday, October 9

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, 4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, 7:55 a.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va., 12 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C., 3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C., 3:30 p.m.

BOXING

ESPN2 — WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

FS1 — WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ABC — Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas, 12 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Rutgers, 12 p.m.

CBSSN — N. Illinois at Toledo, 12 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas at Mississippi, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi (SkyCast), 12 p.m.

FOX — Maryland at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

FS1 — West Virginia at Baylor, 12 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida, 12 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Louisville, 3 p.m.

ABC — Boise St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

CBS — Georgia at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SMU at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Jose St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

FOX — Penn St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.

SECN — North Texas at Missouri, 4 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at Air Force, 7 p.m.

ESPN — TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St., 7 p.m.

ABC — Michigan at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

FOX — Utah at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, 7:30 a.m.

ESPNEWS — PGA Junior League Championship: Second Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., 11:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Third Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J., 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla., 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

NBCSN — The Battle Showcase: The Explorers (Christopher Columbus, Fla.) vs. The View (Riverview, Fla.), Miami, 6 p.m.

NBCSN — The Battle Showcase: California Basketball Club (Sierra Canyon, Calif.) vs. Vertical Academy, Miami, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL'S)

ESPNU — Geico Invitational: TBD, Championship, Chandler, Ariz., 10:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Breeders' Futurity, Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes and Keeneland Turf Mile, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky., 5 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

TBS — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2, 5 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 2, 9 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Preseason: Carolina at Nashville, 4 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers vs. NY Islanders, Bridgeport, Conn., 7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

RUGBY

FS2 — Premier Sevens: Inaugural Championship Series, Memphis, Tenn., 4 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United, 8:30 a.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 1 p.m.

