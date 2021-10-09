Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Saturday, Oct. 9

LOCAL
Saturday, Oct. 9
FOOTBALL
Jordan-Elbridge at APW, 1 p.m.
Moravia at Elmira Heights, 1:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Cazenovia, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Lansing at Union Springs/Port Byron, 11 a.m.
Aquinas or St. Francis at Skaneateles, 1:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Phoenix at Jordan-Elbridge, 12 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Union Springs at Dryden, 9 a.m.
Skaneateles at Jamesville-DeWitt, 4 p.m.
ON TV
Saturday, October 9
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, 4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, 7:55 a.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va., 12 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C., 3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C., 3:30 p.m.
BOXING
ESPN2 — WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
FS1 — WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ABC — Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas, 12 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Rutgers, 12 p.m.
CBSSN — N. Illinois at Toledo, 12 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas at Mississippi, 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi (SkyCast), 12 p.m.
FOX — Maryland at Ohio St., 12 p.m.
FS1 — West Virginia at Baylor, 12 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida, 12 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Louisville, 3 p.m.
ABC — Boise St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
CBS — Georgia at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — SMU at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
FS1 — San Jose St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.
FOX — Penn St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.
SECN — North Texas at Missouri, 4 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at Air Force, 7 p.m.
ESPN — TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St., 7 p.m.
ABC — Michigan at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
FOX — Utah at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, 7:30 a.m.
ESPNEWS — PGA Junior League Championship: Second Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., 11:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Third Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J., 12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla., 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
NBCSN — The Battle Showcase: The Explorers (Christopher Columbus, Fla.) vs. The View (Riverview, Fla.), Miami, 6 p.m.
NBCSN — The Battle Showcase: California Basketball Club (Sierra Canyon, Calif.) vs. Vertical Academy, Miami, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL'S)
ESPNU — Geico Invitational: TBD, Championship, Chandler, Ariz., 10:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Breeders' Futurity, Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes and Keeneland Turf Mile, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky., 5 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
TBS — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2, 5 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 2, 9 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Preseason: Carolina at Nashville, 4 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers vs. NY Islanders, Bridgeport, Conn., 7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
RUGBY
FS2 — Premier Sevens: Inaugural Championship Series, Memphis, Tenn., 4 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United, 8:30 a.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 1 p.m.