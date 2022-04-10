Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, April 10

LOCAL

Sunday, April 10

SOFTBALL

Marcellus at Auburn, 3 p.m.

Monday, April 11

BASEBALL

Marathon at Union Springs, at Wells College, 10 a.m. (doubleheader)

Auburn at Oswego, 11 a.m.

Moravia at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Jordan-Elbridge at 11 a.m.

South Jefferson at Auburn, 3 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Oswego at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Geneva at Skaneateles, 11 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Auburn at Oswego, 1 p.m.

TENNIS Baldwinsville at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Auburn, Cato-Meridian, Weedsport at Tully, 3 p.m.

ON TV

Sunday, April 10

AHL HOCKEY

4 p.m., NHLN — Cleveland at Chicago

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m., NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas

3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Formula E: Round 5, Rome (Taped)

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.

10 p.m., FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: The Circuit of The Americas, Day 2, Austin, Texas (Taped)

1:30 a.m. (Monday), CBSSN — FIM: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)

2:30 a.m. (Monday), CBSSN — FIM: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)

BOWLING

12 p.m., FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla.

2 p.m., FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla.

COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING

7 p.m., PAC-12N — Baylor at Oregon

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m., SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

1 p.m., ESPNU — TCU at Texas

2 p.m., ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech

BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

3 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Mississippi

4 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington at California

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

1 p.m., CBSSN — Bucknell at Lehigh

7 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.

BTN — Maryland at Purdue

1:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Tennessee at Georgia

2 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.

3 p.m., ESPNEWS — Arizona St. at Oregon

4 p.m., ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida

FISHING

8 a.m., FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.

GOLF

2 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m., MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Toronto OR NY Mets at Washington

4:30 p.m., MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m., ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (Kay-Rod Cast)

NBA BASKETBALL

3:45 p.m., ESPN — Indiana at Brooklyn

7 p.m., TNT — Boston at Memphis

9:30 p.m., TNT — Golden State at New Orleans

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m., ESPNU — Eastern Conference Final: Delaware at Raptors 905

NHL HOCKEY

1:30 p.m., TNT — Boston at Washington

4 p.m., TNT — Nashville at Pittsburgh

RODEO

5 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Tacoma, Wash.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

12 p.m., CNBC — European Champions Cup: Harlequins at Montpellier (Taped)

2 p.m., CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Day 1, Kallang, Singapore (Taped)

7 p.m., FS2 — MLR: Rugby United New York at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 a.m., USA — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City

11:30 a.m., USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City

1:30 p.m., ABC — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC

7:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC

TENNIS

7 a.m., TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

11 a.m., TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final

1:30 p.m., TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles Final

5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

Monday, April 11

COLLEGE GOLF

7 p.m., GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: First Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m., FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia

7 p.m., YES, Toronto at NY Yankees

TENNIS

5 a.m., TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m., TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m., ESPN — WNBA Draft

