Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, April 10

LOCAL
Sunday, April 10
SOFTBALL
Marcellus at Auburn, 3 p.m.
Monday, April 11
BASEBALL
Marathon at Union Springs, at Wells College, 10 a.m. (doubleheader)
Auburn at Oswego, 11 a.m.
Moravia at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Jordan-Elbridge at 11 a.m.
South Jefferson at Auburn, 3 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Oswego at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Geneva at Skaneateles, 11 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Auburn at Oswego, 1 p.m.
TENNIS Baldwinsville at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Auburn, Cato-Meridian, Weedsport at Tully, 3 p.m.
ON TV
Sunday, April 10
AHL HOCKEY
4 p.m., NHLN — Cleveland at Chicago
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m., NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas
3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Formula E: Round 5, Rome (Taped)
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.
10 p.m., FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: The Circuit of The Americas, Day 2, Austin, Texas (Taped)
1:30 a.m. (Monday), CBSSN — FIM: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
2:30 a.m. (Monday), CBSSN — FIM: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped)
BOWLING
12 p.m., FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla.
2 p.m., FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
7 p.m., PAC-12N — Baylor at Oregon
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m., SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
1 p.m., ESPNU — TCU at Texas
2 p.m., ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech
BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
3 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Mississippi
4 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington at California
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
1 p.m., CBSSN — Bucknell at Lehigh
7 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.
BTN — Maryland at Purdue
1:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Tennessee at Georgia
2 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
3 p.m., ESPNEWS — Arizona St. at Oregon
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida
FISHING
8 a.m., FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamauga Lake, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.
GOLF
2 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
4 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m., MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Toronto OR NY Mets at Washington
4:30 p.m., MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m., ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (Kay-Rod Cast)
NBA BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m., ESPN — Indiana at Brooklyn
7 p.m., TNT — Boston at Memphis
9:30 p.m., TNT — Golden State at New Orleans
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPNU — Eastern Conference Final: Delaware at Raptors 905
NHL HOCKEY
1:30 p.m., TNT — Boston at Washington
4 p.m., TNT — Nashville at Pittsburgh
RODEO
5 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Tacoma, Wash.
RUGBY (MEN'S)
12 p.m., CNBC — European Champions Cup: Harlequins at Montpellier (Taped)
2 p.m., CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Day 1, Kallang, Singapore (Taped)
7 p.m., FS2 — MLR: Rugby United New York at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m., USA — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City
11:30 a.m., USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City
1:30 p.m., ABC — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC
7:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC
TENNIS
7 a.m., TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
11 a.m., TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Doubles Final
1:30 p.m., TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles Final
5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
Monday, April 11
COLLEGE GOLF
7 p.m., GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: First Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m., FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia
7 p.m., YES, Toronto at NY Yankees
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m., TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPN — WNBA Draft