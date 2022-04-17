 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, April 17

LOCAL

Monday, April 18

BASEBALL

Moravia at Southern Cayuga 4:30 p.m.

Tully at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.

Union Springs at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.

Auburn at Jamesville-DeWitt, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Groton at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Marathon at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Trumansburg, 4:30 p.m.

Tully at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mexico at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

Skaneateles at Bishop Grimes, 2 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Marathon, 3:30 p.m.

Moravia at Whitney Point, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Cortland at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.

Moravia at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Moravia, Union Springs at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.

ON TV

Sunday, April 17

AUTO RACING

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Thunderbowl Speedway, Tulane, Calif. (Taped), 3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., 7 p.m.

BOWLING

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped), 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Ala., 8:30 a.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

BTN — Maryland at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Colorado, 2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ESPNU — Princeton at Yale, 11 a.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville, 12 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

CYCLING

CNBC — UCI: The Paris-Roubaix, Compiêne to Roubaix, 159.6 miles, Paris, 9 a.m.

FIGURE SKATING

NBC — ISU: World Figure Skating Championships, Montpellier, France (Taped), 3 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas, 3 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Baltimore OR Minnesota at Boston (1:30 p.m.), 1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Cincinnati at LA Dodgers, 4 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Diego (Kay-Rod Cast), 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 1, 1 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 1, 3:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 1, 6:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 1, 9 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

ESPN — Florida at Detroit, 1 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.

RODEO

CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped), 8 p.m.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

CNBC — European Champions Cup: Racing 92 at Stade Francais (Taped), 3 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United, 9:15 a.m.

ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at LAFC, 4 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Angel City FC at OL Reign, Group B, 6 p.m.

SPEED SKATING

CNBC — ISU: World Short Track Speed Skating Championships, Montreal, Canada (Taped), 7 a.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, 5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final, 8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Monday)

USFL FOOTBALL

NBC — Houston vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala., 12 p.m.

USA — Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala., 4 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala., 8 p.m.

Monday, April 18

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 2, 10 p.m.

