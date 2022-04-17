Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, April 17

LOCAL
Monday, April 18
BASEBALL
Moravia at Southern Cayuga 4:30 p.m.
Tully at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.
Union Springs at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.
Auburn at Jamesville-DeWitt, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Groton at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Marathon at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Trumansburg, 4:30 p.m.
Tully at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mexico at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
Skaneateles at Bishop Grimes, 2 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Marathon, 3:30 p.m.
Moravia at Whitney Point, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Cortland at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.
Moravia at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Moravia, Union Springs at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.
ON TV
Sunday, April 17
AUTO RACING
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Thunderbowl Speedway, Tulane, Calif. (Taped), 3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn., 7 p.m.
BOWLING
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped), 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Ala., 8:30 a.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
BTN — Maryland at Ohio St., 12 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Colorado, 2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ESPNU — Princeton at Yale, 11 a.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville, 12 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
CYCLING
CNBC — UCI: The Paris-Roubaix, Compiêne to Roubaix, 159.6 miles, Paris, 9 a.m.
FIGURE SKATING
NBC — ISU: World Figure Skating Championships, Montpellier, France (Taped), 3 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas, 3 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Baltimore OR Minnesota at Boston (1:30 p.m.), 1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Cincinnati at LA Dodgers, 4 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Diego (Kay-Rod Cast), 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 1, 1 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 1, 3:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 1, 6:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 1, 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
ESPN — Florida at Detroit, 1 p.m.
NHLN — St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.
RODEO
CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped), 8 p.m.
RUGBY (MEN'S)
CNBC — European Champions Cup: Racing 92 at Stade Francais (Taped), 3 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United, 9:15 a.m.
ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at LAFC, 4 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Angel City FC at OL Reign, Group B, 6 p.m.
SPEED SKATING
CNBC — ISU: World Short Track Speed Skating Championships, Montreal, Canada (Taped), 7 a.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, 5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final, 8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Monday)
USFL FOOTBALL
NBC — Houston vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala., 12 p.m.
USA — Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala., 4 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala., 8 p.m.
Monday, April 18
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 2, 10 p.m.