Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, April 24

LOCAL

Monday, April 25

BASEBALL

Bishop Ludden at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.

Cato-Meridian at Fabius Pompey, 4:30 p.m.

Groton at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

Port Byron at Pulaski, 4:30 p.m.

Tioga at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

APW at Jordan-Elbridge, 5 p.m.

Union Springs at Elmira Heights, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Bishop Ludden at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.

Cato-Meridian at Fabius Pompey, 4:30 p.m.

Groton at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

Marathon at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Moravia at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m.

Pulaski at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.

Auburn at Central Square, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Auburn at Cortland, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cortland at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at CBA, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Cato-Meridian at Bishop Grimes, 3:15 p.m.

CBA at Skaneateles, 3:30 p.m.

Whitney Point at Southern Cayuga, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Auburn at Syracuse City, 4:30 p.m.

Newark Valley at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Elmira Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.

Pulaski at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Groton, Trumansburg at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Marathon, Dryden at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m.

ON TV

Sunday, April 24

AHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

AUTO RACING

ESPN — Formula 1: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy, 8:55 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia (Taped), 9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia (Taped), 10 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped), 10:30 a.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., 3 p.m.

CNBC — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal, Portimão, Portugal (Taped), 5 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Atlanta (Taped), , 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped), 7:30 p.m.

BOWLING

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped), 12 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana, 12 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia at Alabama, 2 p.m.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Virginia, 2 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPNU — Jackson St. Spring Game: From Jackson, Miss., 6 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN'S)

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, St. Simons Island, Ga., 8 a.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan, 12 p.m.

ESPNU — LSU at Georgia, 12 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon, 6 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St., 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN'S)

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Athens, Ga., 2 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN'S)

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Gainesville, Fla., 4:30 p.m.

CYCLING

CNBC — UCI: The Liège Bastogne Liège, Liège to Liège, 159.6 miles, Liège, Belgium, 10 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain, 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas, 3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.

IIHF HCOKEY (MEN'S)

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany, 9:30 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Germany vs. Canada, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany, 1:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at NY Yankees (1:30 p.m.), 1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Mets at Arizona (4:30 p.m.), 4 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 4, 1 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 4, 3:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 4, 7 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 4, 9:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

RODEO

CBS — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (Taped), 1 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (Taped), 8 p.m.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

FS1 — MLR: New England at Rugby New York, 2:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea, 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF, 1 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC, 3:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna, 7:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Tijuana, 10 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Racing Louisville FC at Houston, Group C, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Finals, 7 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Monday)

USFL FOOTBALL

NBC — New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala., 3 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — First Round: Boston at Brooklyn, Game 4, 7 p.m.

TNT — First Round: Utah at Dallas, Game 5, 10 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.

