Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, April 24

LOCAL
Monday, April 25
BASEBALL
Bishop Ludden at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.
Cato-Meridian at Fabius Pompey, 4:30 p.m.
Groton at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
Port Byron at Pulaski, 4:30 p.m.
Tioga at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
APW at Jordan-Elbridge, 5 p.m.
Union Springs at Elmira Heights, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Bishop Ludden at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.
Cato-Meridian at Fabius Pompey, 4:30 p.m.
Groton at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
Marathon at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Moravia at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m.
Pulaski at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.
Auburn at Central Square, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Auburn at Cortland, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cortland at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at CBA, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Cato-Meridian at Bishop Grimes, 3:15 p.m.
CBA at Skaneateles, 3:30 p.m.
Whitney Point at Southern Cayuga, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Auburn at Syracuse City, 4:30 p.m.
Newark Valley at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Elmira Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
Pulaski at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Groton, Trumansburg at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Marathon, Dryden at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m.
ON TV
Sunday, April 24
AHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
AUTO RACING
ESPN — Formula 1: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy, 8:55 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia (Taped), 9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia (Taped), 10 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped), 10:30 a.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., 3 p.m.
CNBC — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal, Portimão, Portugal (Taped), 5 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Atlanta (Taped), , 6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped), 7:30 p.m.
BOWLING
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped), 12 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
BTN — Nebraska at Indiana, 12 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia at Alabama, 2 p.m.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Virginia, 2 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPNU — Jackson St. Spring Game: From Jackson, Miss., 6 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN'S)
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, St. Simons Island, Ga., 8 a.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech, 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan, 12 p.m.
ESPNU — LSU at Georgia, 12 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon, 6 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St., 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN'S)
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Athens, Ga., 2 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN'S)
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Gainesville, Fla., 4:30 p.m.
CYCLING
CNBC — UCI: The Liège Bastogne Liège, Liège to Liège, 159.6 miles, Liège, Belgium, 10 a.m.
GOLF
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain, 8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas, 3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.
IIHF HCOKEY (MEN'S)
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany, 9:30 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Germany vs. Canada, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany, 1:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at NY Yankees (1:30 p.m.), 1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Mets at Arizona (4:30 p.m.), 4 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 4, 1 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 4, 3:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 4, 7 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 4, 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
RODEO
CBS — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (Taped), 1 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (Taped), 8 p.m.
RUGBY (MEN'S)
FS1 — MLR: New England at Rugby New York, 2:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea, 9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF, 1 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC, 3:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna, 7:55 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Tijuana, 10 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Racing Louisville FC at Houston, Group C, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Finals, 7 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Monday)
USFL FOOTBALL
NBC — New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala., 3 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — First Round: Boston at Brooklyn, Game 4, 7 p.m.
TNT — First Round: Utah at Dallas, Game 5, 10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.