Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, Dec. 5

Monday, Dec. 6

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ithaca at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Tully at Cato-Meridian, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Lansing at Union Springs/Port Byron, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Port Byron at Faith Heritage, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

AHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 12:25 p.m.

BIATHLON

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Relay, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped), 5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Relay, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped), 1:30 a.m. (Monday)

BOBSLEDDING

NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup, Altenburg, Germany (Taped), 10 p.m.

CFL FOOTBALL

ESPNEWS — Eastern Division Final: Hamilton at Toronto, 12:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Western Division Final: Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

BTN — Northwestern at Maryland, 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

SECN — Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington, 3 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Xavier at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Utah, 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

FS1 — Fordham at St. John's, 7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon, 7 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ACCN — Belmont at Louisville, 12 p.m.

FS1 — Notre Dame at UConn, 12 p.m.

SECN — Georgia Tech at Georgia, 12 p.m.

ACCN — Tennessee at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at St. John's, 2 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

SECN — Texas at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Florida St. vs. BYU, Championship, Santa Clara, Calif., 8 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, 5 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas, 11 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas, 1 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m.

LUGE

NBCSN — FIL: World Cup, Sochi, Russia (Taped), 6:30 p.m.

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

NBATV — Lakeland at Memphis, 3 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at G League Ignite, 5 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

CBS — LA Chargers at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

FOX — NY Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

CBS — Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

NBC — Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

RUGBY

NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Leicester (Taped), 11 p.m.

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (Taped), 4 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United, 8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa, 11:25 a.m.

ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal, 3 p.m.

SPEED SKATING

NBCSN — ISU: World Cup (Taped), 8:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Final, 9 a.m.

CBSSN — The Davis Cup: Russia vs. Croatia, Final, Madrid, 10 a.m.

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Monday, Dec. 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

FS1 — Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

ESPN — New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — New England at Buffalo (MNF with Peyton at Eli), 8:15 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS1 — FIFA Arab World Cup: Qatar vs. Iraq, 1:50 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton, 3 p.m.

