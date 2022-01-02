Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, Jan. 2

ON TV
Sunday, Jan. 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Boston College, 1 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
CBSSN — Richmond at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.
ESPNU — UCF at SMU, 2 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Penn St., 4 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Temple, 5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisville at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at California, 7 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
FS1 — St. John's at Villanova, noon
ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana, 3 p.m.
ESPNU — West Virginia at Iowa St., 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
ESPN — All-America Game: From Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Indiana at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
CBS — NY Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.
FOX — Atlanta at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
NBC — Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
RUGBY
CNBC — Premiership: Saracens at Northampton, 10 a.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton, 9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage, 6 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU, 7 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
ESPN — Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cleveland at Pittsburgh (MNF with Peyton and Eli), 8:15 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United, 12:30 p.m.
LOCAL
ICE HOCKEY
Clinton at Skaneateles girls, 6:45 p.m.
BOWLING
Corland at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Union Springs/Port Byron at Lansing, 4 p.m.