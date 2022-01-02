 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, Jan. 2

ON TV

Sunday, Jan. 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Boston College, 1 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

CBSSN — Richmond at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

ESPNU — UCF at SMU, 2 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Penn St., 4 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Temple, 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at California, 7 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

FS1 — St. John's at Villanova, noon

ESPN2 — Maryland at Indiana, 3 p.m.

ESPNU — West Virginia at Iowa St., 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

ESPN — All-America Game: From Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Indiana at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

CBS — NY Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

FOX — Atlanta at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

NBC — Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

RUGBY

CNBC — Premiership: Saracens at Northampton, 10 a.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton, 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU, 7 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

ESPN — Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cleveland at Pittsburgh (MNF with Peyton and Eli), 8:15 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United, 12:30 p.m.

LOCAL

ICE HOCKEY

Clinton at Skaneateles girls, 6:45 p.m.

BOWLING

Corland at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Union Springs/Port Byron at Lansing, 4 p.m.

