Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, July 17

ON TV

Sunday , July 17

AUTO RACING

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Loket, Czech Republic, 10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Loket, Czech Republic, 11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo. (Taped), 11 a.m.

CNBC — FIM World Superbike Championship: Round 5, Donington Park, Leicestershire, England (Taped), 12:30 p.m.

CBS — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The New York City ePrix, Round 12, New York, 1 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H., 3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo., 4 p.m.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

CBS — Week 5: 3 Headed Monsters vs. Triplets, Ball Hogs vs. Aliens, Ghost Ballers vs. 3's Company, Dallas, 3 p.m.

CYCLING

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, 120 miles, Rodez to Carcassonne, France, 8 a.m.

FISHING

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite, St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y., 8 a.m.

GOLF

USA — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland, 4 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland, 7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood, Truckee, Calif., 6 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga, 1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga, 4:55 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR Detroit at Cleveland, 1:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft: From Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

MLBN — 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft: From Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Summer League Tournament: Portland vs. New York, Championship, Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Milwaukee vs. Toronto, Final Round, Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League Tournament: Phoenix vs. Indiana, Final Round, Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Oklahoma City vs. New Orleans, Final Round, Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League Tournament: Washington vs. Golden State, Final Round, Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League Tournament: Denver vs. Utah, Final Round, Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

SKATEBOARDING

ESPN2 — Street League: Men's Final and Women's Recap, Jacksonville, Fla., 2 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ABC — MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FC, 3 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls, 5 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

ESPN — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Netherlands, Group C, Sheffield, England, 11:30 a.m.

FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Chile vs. Bolivia, Group A, Cali, Colombia, 4:55 p.m.

FS2 — The America Cup First Round: Ecuador vs. Colombia, Group A, Cali, Colombia, 7:45 p.m.

TBT BASKETBALL

ESPNU — Rucker Park Regional: TBD, Round of 32, New York, 8 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Finals, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Lausanne-WTA, Budapest-WTA Finals, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, 4:30 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Monday)

TRACK AND FIELD

CNBC — World Championships: Day 3 - Men's Marathon, Eugene, Ore., 9 a.m.

NBC — World Championships: Day 3 - Early Session, Eugene, Ore., 2 p.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 3 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore., 8 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Day 3 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore., 10 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

ABC — Las Vegas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Monday, July 18

MLB BASEBALL

ESPN — The Home Run Derby: From Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Home Run Derby: From Los Angeles (StatCast Edition), 8 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Iceland vs. France, Group D, Rotherham, England, 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Venezuela Vs. Brazil, Group B, Armenia, Colombia, 4:55 p.m.

FS1 — The America Cup First Round: Peru vs. Uruguay, Group B, Armenia, Colombia, 7:50 p.m.

TBT BASKETBALL

ESPNU — Sweet Home Alabama vs. Zip 'Em Up, First Round, Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Panamaniacs vs. Enchantment, First Round, Albuquerque, N.M., 10 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

USA — World Championships: Day 4 - Women's Marathon, Eugene, Ore., 9 a.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 4 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore., 11:30 p.m.