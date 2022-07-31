Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, July 31

ON TV
Sunday, July 31
AUTO RACING
ESPN — Formula 1: The Aramco Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, 8:55 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 14, London, 9:30 a.m.
CNBC — FIM World Superbike: Round 6, Most, Czechia, 12 p.m.
CNBC — NRX: Round 2, Strängnäs, Sweden, 1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped), 2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash., 4 p.m.
People are also reading…
CYCLING
CNBC — UCI: The Women's Tour de France, Final Stage, 76 miles, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, France, 9:30 a.m.
GOLF
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England, 6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, 8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, 3 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
CNBC — U.S. Classic: Men's Competition, Salt Lake City, 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga, 1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga, 2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga, 4 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Boston OR Kansas City at NY Yankees, 1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels (Joined in Progress), 4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7 p.m.
SAILING
CBSSN — Sail GP: The Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, Plymouth Sound, England (Taped), 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
CBSSN — SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic, 11:30 a.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna, 8 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
ESPN — UEFA Championship: England vs. Germany, Final, London, 11:30 a.m.
SOFTBALL
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Eberle, Rosemont, Ill., 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill., 9:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Finals, 7 a.m.
TENNIS — Umag-ATP Final, 2 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Final, 7 p.m.
SELECT HOCKEY (MEN'S)
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: U.S. vs. Germany, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada, 5 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Switzerland, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada, 9 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at New York, 2 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana, 3 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.