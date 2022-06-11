Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, June 12

LOCAL

Sunday, June 12

PGCBL Baseball

Auburn at Newark, 5 p.m.

Monday, June 13

PGCBL Baseball

Oneonta at Auburn, 7 p.m.

ON TV

Sunday, June 12

AUTO RACING

ESPN — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, 6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany, 10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany, 11 a.m.

CNBC — FIM Superbike: World Championship, Round 4, Emilia-Romagna, Italy (Taped), 1 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Road America, Elhart Lake, Wis., 1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., 4 p.m.

BOWLING

CBSSN — PWBA: The BVL Classic, Rockville Centre, N.Y., 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Auburn, Corvallis Super Regional, Game 2, Corvallis, Ore., 10 p.m.

CYCLING

CNBC — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8, Saint-Alban-Leysse to Plateau de Solaison, 85.4 miles, 9:30 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden, 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J., 12 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J., 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto, 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis., 3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Final Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa., 5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped), 8 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 4:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR Toronto at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Boston at Seattle (Joined in Progress), 4:30 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at LA Angels, 7 p.m.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

CNBC — Premiership Playoffs: Northampton at Leicester, Semifinal (Taped), 11 a.m.

FS2 — MLR Western Eliminator: San Diego at Seattle, 10 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury-Bankstown, 2 a.m. (Monday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, Group J, Belfast, Northern Ireland, 9 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Norway vs. Sweden, Group H, Oslo, Norway, 12 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Málaga, Spain, 2:30 p.m.

ABC — MLS: New England at Sporting KC, 3 p.m.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

ABC — Best Of 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, Orlando, Fla. (Taped), 1 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Monday)

TRACK AND FIELD

NBC — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York, 4 p.m.

USFL FOOTBALL

FOX — Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala., 4 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala., 7:30 p.m.

Monday, June 13

NBA BASKETBALL

ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 5, 9 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, Group K, Astana, Kazakhstan, 9:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Belarus, Group K, Baku, Azerbaijan, 11:50 a.m.

SOFTBALL

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Gold, San Diego, 6 p.m.

ESPN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold, San Diego, 8:30 p.m.

