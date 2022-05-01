Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, May 1

LOCAL

Monday, May 2

BASEBALL

Weedsport at Mater Dei Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Marathon at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

Port Byron at Onondaga, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Tully at Cato-Meridian, 4:30 p.m.

Canastota at Jordan-Elbridge, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Cortland, 6:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.

Tully at Cato-Meridian, 4:30 p.m.

Union Springs at Dryden, 4:30 p.m.

Whitney Point at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Utica Proctor at Jordan-Elbridge, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Clinton at Jordan-Elbridge, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Auburn at Oswego, 3:30 p.m.

Cato-Meridian at Pulaski, 3:30 p.m.

Groton at Union Springs/Port Byron, 3:30 p.m.

Marcellus at Skaneateles, 3:30 p.m.

Whitney Point at Moravia, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at CBA, 4:30 p.m.

Watkins Glen at Moravia, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Moravia, Union Springs at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

ON TV

Sunday, May 1

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped), 11 a.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala., 1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The DuraMAX Drydene 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware, 3 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif., 3 p.m.

CNBC — MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix, Frontera, Spain (Taped), 6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped), 7 p.m.

BOWLING

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped), 12 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SECN — Kentucky at Florida, 12 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi at Arkansas, 1 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Purdue, 2 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri, 3 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

ESPNU — Notre Dame at Syracuse, 12 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind., 1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Boston College, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind., 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College, 11 a.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU, 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Houston at South Florida, 2 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon, v

GOLF

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Final Round, PGA Catalunya Resort - Stadium Course, Girona, Spain, 7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico, 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico, 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas, 3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., 6 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Landshut, Germany, 8:30 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Landshut, Germany, 12:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Toronto OR Boston at Baltimore (1 p.m.), 1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Francisco (Joined in Progress), 4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast), 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 1, 1 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 1, 3:30 p.m.

RODEO

CBS — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont. (Taped), 2 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Billings, Mont. (Taped), 8 p.m.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

CNBC — Premiership: Wasps at London (Taped), 2 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic FC, 7 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at AC Milan, 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton, 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United, 11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese, 12 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC, 4 p.m.

FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Juazeirense at Palmeiras, Third Round Leg 2 (Taped), 9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at LAFC, 10 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Jamaica vs. Cuba, Round of 16, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 6:50 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Monday)

USFL FOOTBALL

USA — Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala., 2:30 p.m.

Monday, May 2

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 1, 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 1, 10 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

ESPN — First Round Playoff: Boston at Carolina, Game 1, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 1, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Minnesota, Game 1, 9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 1, 10 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester United, 3 p.m.

