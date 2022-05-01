Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, May 1

LOCAL
Monday, May 2
BASEBALL
Weedsport at Mater Dei Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Marathon at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Port Byron at Onondaga, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Tully at Cato-Meridian, 4:30 p.m.
Canastota at Jordan-Elbridge, 5 p.m.
Auburn at Cortland, 6:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.
Tully at Cato-Meridian, 4:30 p.m.
Union Springs at Dryden, 4:30 p.m.
Whitney Point at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
BOYS LACROSSE
Utica Proctor at Jordan-Elbridge, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Clinton at Jordan-Elbridge, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Auburn at Oswego, 3:30 p.m.
Cato-Meridian at Pulaski, 3:30 p.m.
Groton at Union Springs/Port Byron, 3:30 p.m.
Marcellus at Skaneateles, 3:30 p.m.
Whitney Point at Moravia, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at CBA, 4:30 p.m.
Watkins Glen at Moravia, 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Moravia, Union Springs at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
ON TV
Sunday, May 1
AUTO RACING
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped), 11 a.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala., 1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The DuraMAX Drydene 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware, 3 p.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif., 3 p.m.
CNBC — MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix, Frontera, Spain (Taped), 6 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped), 7 p.m.
BOWLING
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped), 12 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SECN — Kentucky at Florida, 12 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi at Arkansas, 1 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Purdue, 2 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri, 3 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
ESPNU — Notre Dame at Syracuse, 12 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind., 1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Boston College, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind., 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College, 11 a.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan, 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at LSU, 12 p.m.
ESPNU — Houston at South Florida, 2 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Arizona St., 5 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon, v
GOLF
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Final Round, PGA Catalunya Resort - Stadium Course, Girona, Spain, 7 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico, 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico, 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas, 3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., 6 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Landshut, Germany, 8:30 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Landshut, Germany, 12:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Toronto OR Boston at Baltimore (1 p.m.), 1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Francisco (Joined in Progress), 4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast), 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 1, 1 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at Memphis, Game 1, 3:30 p.m.
RODEO
CBS — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont. (Taped), 2 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Billings, Mont. (Taped), 8 p.m.
RUGBY (MEN'S)
CNBC — Premiership: Wasps at London (Taped), 2 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic FC, 7 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at AC Milan, 9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton, 9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United, 11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese, 12 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC, 4 p.m.
FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Juazeirense at Palmeiras, Third Round Leg 2 (Taped), 9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at LAFC, 10 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Jamaica vs. Cuba, Round of 16, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 6:50 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Monday)
USFL FOOTBALL
USA — Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala., 2:30 p.m.
Monday, May 2
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 1, 7:30 p.m.
TNT — Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 1, 10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
ESPN — First Round Playoff: Boston at Carolina, Game 1, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 1, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN — First Round Playoff: St. Louis at Minnesota, Game 1, 9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 1, 10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester United, 3 p.m.