Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, May 22

LOCAL

Monday, May 23

GOLF

Weedsport at Fabius-Pompey, 9 a.m.

Moravia at Marathon, 3:15 p.m.

ON TV

Sunday, May 22

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

NBATV — US Monastir vs. Cape Town, 7:30 a.m.

NBATV — Zamalek vs. SLAC, 12 p.m.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Fremantle, 3 a.m.

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Pirelli Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Barcelona, Spain, 8:55 a.m.

CNBC — FIM Superbike: World Championship, Round 3, Estoril, Portugal (Taped), 1 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 8 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va. (Taped), 10 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Delaware vs. Cornell, Quarterfinal, Columbus, Ohio, 12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Virginia vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Columbus, Ohio, 2:30 p.m.

FISHING

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas, 8 a.m.

GOLF

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla. (PGA with Buck & Collins), 9 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., 10 a.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla., 1 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Germany, Group A, Helsinki, 9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Norway, Group B, Tampere, Finland, 1 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Seattle at Boston, 1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at San Francisco OR NY Mets at Colorado (Joined in Progress), 4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees, 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Western Conference Final: Golden State at Dallas, Game 3, 9 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 3, 1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, Game 3, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference Semifinal: Calgary at Edmonton, Game 3, 8 p.m.

RODEO

CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas, 10 a.m.

CBS — PBR: World Finals, Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas, 12 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

CNBC — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal, 11 a.m.

GOLF — Premier League: Newcastle United at Burnley, 11 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City, 11 a.m.

SYFY — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Norwich City, 11 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool, 11 a.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at FC Edmonton (Taped), 6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Portland FC, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, 6 a.m.

NBC — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, 1 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, 5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris, 6 a.m. (Monday)

USFL FOOTBALL

FS1 — Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala., 12 p.m.

FOX — Houston vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala., 4 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

ABC — Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.

Monday, May 23

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)

GOLF — NCAA Individual National Championships, 5 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ABC — Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 4, 8:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

TNT — Conference Semifinal: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 4, 7 p.m.

TNT — Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 4, 9:30 p.m.

