Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, May 29

LOCAL

Sunday, May 29

SOFTBALL

Section III Playoffs

Auburn vs. Camden, at OCC, Class A semifinals, 1:30 p.m.

ON TV

Sunday, May 29

AUTO RACING

ESPN — Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco Circuit, Monaco, 8:55 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain (Taped), 10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain (Taped), 11 a.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 12:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Italy Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, Tuscany, Italy (Taped), 5 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., 6 p.m.

BOWLING

CBSSN — PWBA: The Twin Cities Open, Eagan, Minn., 5 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Championship, Baltimore, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE RUGBY

CBSSN — Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships: Women's Championship, New Orleans, 7 p.m.

FISHING

CBSSN — The Sport Fishing Championship: The Gulf Coast Masters, Orange Beach, Ala., 8 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands, 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, 2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich., 3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich., 4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Finals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 5 p.m.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland, 8 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland, 1 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Baltimore at Boston, 1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Toronto at LA Angels (Joined in Progress), 4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets, 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 7, 8:40 p.m.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

CNBC — HSBC: World Sevens Series, London (Taped), 3 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: New Orleans at New England, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS1 — MLS: Charlotte FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, 5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, 6 a.m. (Monday)

USFL FOOTBALL

FOX — Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala., 2 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBS — Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0