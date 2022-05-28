Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, May 29

LOCAL
Sunday, May 29
SOFTBALL
Section III Playoffs
Auburn vs. Camden, at OCC, Class A semifinals, 1:30 p.m.
ON TV
Sunday, May 29
AUTO RACING
ESPN — Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco Circuit, Monaco, 8:55 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain (Taped), 10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain (Taped), 11 a.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 12:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Italy Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, Tuscany, Italy (Taped), 5 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C., 6 p.m.
BOWLING
CBSSN — PWBA: The Twin Cities Open, Eagan, Minn., 5 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Championship, Baltimore, 12 p.m.
COLLEGE RUGBY
CBSSN — Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships: Women's Championship, New Orleans, 7 p.m.
FISHING
CBSSN — The Sport Fishing Championship: The Gulf Coast Masters, Orange Beach, Ala., 8 a.m.
GOLF
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands, 7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas, 2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich., 3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich., 4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Finals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 5 p.m.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland, 8 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland, 1 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Baltimore at Boston, 1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Toronto at LA Angels (Joined in Progress), 4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 7, 8:40 p.m.
RUGBY (MEN'S)
CNBC — HSBC: World Sevens Series, London (Taped), 3 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: New Orleans at New England, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS1 — MLS: Charlotte FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, 5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Paris, 6 a.m. (Monday)
USFL FOOTBALL
FOX — Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala., 2 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBS — Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.