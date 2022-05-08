 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, May 8

LOCAL

Monday, May 8

BASEBALL

Pulaski at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.

Fabius-Pompey at Weedsport, 5 p.m.

Cazenovia at Jordan-Elbridge, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Port Byron at Weedsport, 4 p.m.

Cato-Meridian at Jordan-Elbridge, 4 p.m.

Moravia at Trumansburg, 4:30 p.m.

Lansing at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at Hannibal, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge at Utica Proctor, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Skaneateles at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.

Fowler at Auburn, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

Syracuse at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.

Watkins Glen at Moravia, 5 p.m.

Homer at Skaneateles, 5:30 p.m.

GOLF

Union Springs/Port Byron at Dryden, 3 p.m.

Weedsport at Pulaski, 3:30 p.m.

Cato-Meridian at Marcellus, 3:30 p.m.

Moravia at Southern Cayuga, 3:30 p.m.

Chittenango at Skaneateles, 3:30 p.m.

East Syracuse Minoa, Oswego, Jamesville-Dewitt, Central Square at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Fabius-Pompey, Faith Heritage at Cato-Meridian, 4:30 p.m.

Pulaski at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.

Union Springs at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.

ON TV

Sunday, May 8

AUTO RACING

ABC — Formula 1: The Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, 2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 3:30 p.m.

GOLF

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., 3 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

NBC — Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston OR Oakland at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Angels OR St. Louis at San Francisco (Joined in Progress), 5 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 4, 3:40 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 4, 8 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 4, 12:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 4, 4:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4, 7 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4, 10 p.m.

Monday, May 9

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4, 10 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 4, 7 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 4, 7 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 4, 9:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 4, 9:30 p.m.

