Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, May 8

LOCAL
Monday, May 8
BASEBALL
Pulaski at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.
Fabius-Pompey at Weedsport, 5 p.m.
Cazenovia at Jordan-Elbridge, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Port Byron at Weedsport, 4 p.m.
Cato-Meridian at Jordan-Elbridge, 4 p.m.
Moravia at Trumansburg, 4:30 p.m.
Lansing at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Hannibal, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Jordan-Elbridge at Utica Proctor, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Skaneateles at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Fowler at Auburn, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
Syracuse at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.
Watkins Glen at Moravia, 5 p.m.
Homer at Skaneateles, 5:30 p.m.
GOLF
Union Springs/Port Byron at Dryden, 3 p.m.
Weedsport at Pulaski, 3:30 p.m.
Cato-Meridian at Marcellus, 3:30 p.m.
Moravia at Southern Cayuga, 3:30 p.m.
Chittenango at Skaneateles, 3:30 p.m.
East Syracuse Minoa, Oswego, Jamesville-Dewitt, Central Square at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Fabius-Pompey, Faith Heritage at Cato-Meridian, 4:30 p.m.
Pulaski at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.
Union Springs at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.
ON TV
Sunday, May 8
AUTO RACING
ABC — Formula 1: The Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, 2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 3:30 p.m.
GOLF
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., 3 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
NBC — Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston OR Oakland at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Angels OR St. Louis at San Francisco (Joined in Progress), 5 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 4, 3:40 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 4, 8 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 4, 12:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 4, 4:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4, 7 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4, 10 p.m.
Monday, May 9
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4, 10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 4, 7 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 4, 7 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 4, 9:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 4, 9:30 p.m.