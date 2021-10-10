Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, Oct. 10

LOCAL
Monday, Oct. 11
BOYS SOCCER
Newfield at Moravia, 10 a.m.
ON TV
Sunday, Oct. 10
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Turkish Grand Prix, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, 7:55 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped), 2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C., 2 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped), 3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas (Taped), 3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
ACCN — Liberty at North Carolina, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
BTN — Michigan at Penn St., 2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
BTN — Michigan at Nebraska, 12 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at TCU, 12 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College, 1 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
SECN — Florida at LSU, 1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon, 3 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Kansas, 4 p.m.
CYCLING
NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles, France (Taped), 12 a.m. (Monday)
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, 7 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Final Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J., 12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla., 3 p.m.
ESPN2 — PGA Junior League Championship: Final Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky., 4:30 p.m.
MARATHON
NBCSN — The Chicago Marathon: From Chicago, 8 a.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 3, 4 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 3, 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Preseason: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers, 10 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
NFLN — NY Jets vs. Atlanta, London, 9:30 a.m.
CBS — Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
FOX — Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
FOX — NY Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
NBC — Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
RODEO
CBSSN — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Championship Round, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped), 8 p.m.
RUGBY
NBCSN — Premiership: Northampton at Wasps (Taped), 10 p.m.
SAILING
CBSSN — SailGP: Day 2, Andalucía - Cádiz, Spain (Taped), 10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPNU — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Belgium, Third-Place Match, Turin, Italy, 8:50 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, Final, Turin, Italy, 2:30 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
NBCSN — FASL: Leicester City at Chelsea (Taped), 11 a.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 1 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ABC — WNBA Finals: Chicago at Phoenix, Game 1, 3 p.m.
CYCLING
NBCSN — UCI: The Giro Di Lombardia (Taped), 12 p.m.
MARATHON
NBCSN - The Boston Marathon, 7:30 a.m.
MLB BASEBALL
TBS — NLDS: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 3, 1 p.m.
FS1 — ALDS: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 4, 3:30 p.m.
FS1 — ALDS: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 4, 7 p.m.
TBS — NLDS: San Francisco at Los Angeles, Game 3, 9:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN2 — Preseason: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
ESPN — Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.