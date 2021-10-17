 Skip to main content
agate

Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, Oct. 17

TV Remote Control
Deposit photos

LOCAL

Monday, Oct. 18

SWIMMING

Whitney Point at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Jordan-Elbridge at Solvay, 6 p.m.

Mexico at Skaneateles, 6 p.m.

SIT at Cato-Meridian, 6 p.m.

Oswego at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

ON TV

Sunday, Oct. 17

AUTO RACING

CBSSN — The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped), 1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn., 2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 2 p.m.

CBSSN — The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Morton Buildings Late Models, The Rev, Monroe, La. (Taped), 6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIM Superbike World Championships: Round 12, San Juan, Argentina (Taped), 6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Madrid (Taped), 10 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Madrid (Taped), 11 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

BTN — Indiana at Penn St., 12 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — Florida at Auburn, 1 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 1 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio St., 2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado, 2 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida St., 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Penn St. at Purdue, 2 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Stanford, 4 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Final Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain, 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

ESPNU — Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 1, Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

ESPNU — Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 2, Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship Game, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 3, Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

TBS — NLCS: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

CBS — Miami vs. Jacksonville, London, 9:30 a.m.

CBS — LA Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

FOX — LA Rams at NY Giants, 1 p.m.

CBS — Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

NBC — Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

RODEO

CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Manchester, N.H. (Taped), 8 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Everton, 9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m.

ESPN — MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls, 1 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

CBSSN — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA Final, 4 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Final, 7 p.m.

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Monday)

WNBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 4, 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 18

COLLEGE GOLF

GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, Alotian Club in Roland, Ark., 3 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

FS1 — ALCS: Houston at Boston, Game 3, 8 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

ESPN — Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

