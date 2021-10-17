Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, Oct. 17

LOCAL
Monday, Oct. 18
SWIMMING
Whitney Point at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Jordan-Elbridge at Solvay, 6 p.m.
Mexico at Skaneateles, 6 p.m.
SIT at Cato-Meridian, 6 p.m.
Oswego at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
ON TV
Sunday, Oct. 17
AUTO RACING
CBSSN — The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped), 1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn., 2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 2 p.m.
CBSSN — The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 4 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Morton Buildings Late Models, The Rev, Monroe, La. (Taped), 6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIM Superbike World Championships: Round 12, San Juan, Argentina (Taped), 6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Madrid (Taped), 10 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Madrid (Taped), 11 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
BTN — Indiana at Penn St., 12 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
ESPNU — Florida at Auburn, 1 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 1 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St., 2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado, 2 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida St., 1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Penn St. at Purdue, 2 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Stanford, 4 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Final Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain, 7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
ESPNU — Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 1, Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
ESPNU — Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 2, Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship Game, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
ESPNU — Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 3, Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
TBS — NLCS: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
CBS — Miami vs. Jacksonville, London, 9:30 a.m.
CBS — LA Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
FOX — LA Rams at NY Giants, 1 p.m.
CBS — Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.
NBC — Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
RODEO
CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Manchester, N.H. (Taped), 8 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Everton, 9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m.
ESPN — MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls, 1 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
CBSSN — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA Final, 4 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Final, 7 p.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Monday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 4, 3 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 18
COLLEGE GOLF
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: First Round, Alotian Club in Roland, Ark., 3 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
FS1 — ALCS: Houston at Boston, Game 3, 8 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
ESPN — Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.