Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, Oct. 24

LOCAL
Sunday, Oct. 24
AHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Malaysia Grand Prix, Sepang International Circuit, Sepang Malaysia, 12 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs Round of 8, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 3 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped), 5 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped), 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St., 12 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St., 2 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
ESPNU — Alabama at South Carolina, 1 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Duke, 2 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington St., 8 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville, 12 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at South Carolina, 12 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at LSU, 3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington, 3 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at NC State, 4 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio St. at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain, 7 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va., 2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea (Taped), 6 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
NBC — FIG: World Championships, Kitakyushu, Japan (Taped), 1:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 7 (If Necessary), 7:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Boston at Houston, 7 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
CBS — NY Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
FOX — Carolina at NY Giants, 1 p.m.
CBS — Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
NBC — Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
NHLN — NY Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.
RODEO
CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, Lincoln, Neb. (Taped), 8 p.m.
RUGBY
NBCSN — Premiership: Wasps at Saracens (Taped), 12:30 a.m. (Monday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at West Ham United, 9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, 11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at AS Roma, 12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Inter Milan, 2:45 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Houston at Austin FC, 5 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: New England at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna, 8 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Moscow-WTA Final, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-WTA Final, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — Moscow-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Finals, 9 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Monday, Oct. 25
COLLEGE GOLF
GOLF — The East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta, 3 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
ESPN — New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — New Orleans at Seattle (MNF with Peyton and Eli), 8:15 p.m.