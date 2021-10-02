Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, Oct. 3

LOCAL
Monday, Oct. 4
GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop Ludden at Cato-Meridian, 4:30 p.m.
Lansing at Union Springs/Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.
Marathon at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Whitney Point at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Mexico, 5:30 p.m.
Auburn at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Auburn at Cortland, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
Cortland at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at LaFayette, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Manlius Pebble Hill at Skaneateles, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Skaneateles at SIT, 6 p.m.
Solvay at Jordan-Elbridge, 6 p.m.
Lansing at Moravia, 6:30 p.m.
Nottingham at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Whitney Point at Southern Cayuga, 6:30 p.m.
ON TV
Sunday, Oct. 3
AUTO RACING
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped), 12 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped), 1 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., 2 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Burlington, Wash. (Taped), 2 p.m.
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 11 & 12, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla. (Taped), 6 p.m.
NBCSN — FIM Superbike: The World SBK, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (Taped), 8 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
TBS — Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, 3 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Preseason: Brooklyn at LA Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan, 2:45 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: New Mexico United at Louisville City FC, 3 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami at Portland, 5:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Semifinal, Game 3, 1 p.m.
ABC — Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 3, 3 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4
COLLEGE GOLF
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark., 4:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
ESPN — Las Vegas at LA Chargers, 8:15 p.m.