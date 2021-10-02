 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, Oct. 3
agate

Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Sunday, Oct. 3

TV Remote Control
Deposit photos

LOCAL

Monday, Oct. 4

GIRLS SOCCER

Bishop Ludden at Cato-Meridian, 4:30 p.m.

Lansing at Union Springs/Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.

Marathon at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

Whitney Point at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at Mexico, 5:30 p.m.

Auburn at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Auburn at Cortland, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

Cortland at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at LaFayette, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Manlius Pebble Hill at Skaneateles, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Skaneateles at SIT, 6 p.m.

Solvay at Jordan-Elbridge, 6 p.m.

Lansing at Moravia, 6:30 p.m.

Nottingham at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Whitney Point at Southern Cayuga, 6:30 p.m.

ON TV

Sunday, Oct. 3

AUTO RACING

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped), 12 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped), 1 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., 2 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Burlington, Wash. (Taped), 2 p.m.

NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 11 & 12, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla. (Taped), 6 p.m.

NBCSN — FIM Superbike: The World SBK, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (Taped), 8 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

TBS — Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, 3 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Preseason: Brooklyn at LA Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan, 2:45 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: New Mexico United at Louisville City FC, 3 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami at Portland, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Semifinal, Game 3, 1 p.m.

ABC — Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 3, 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 4

COLLEGE GOLF

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark., 4:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

ESPN — Las Vegas at LA Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

