Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 2

LOCAL

Thursday, Dec. 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge at Union Springs, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Weedsport at Bishop Grimes, 3:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

Cicero-North Syracuse at Auburn, 6 p.m.

SWIMMING

Southern Cayuga at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Fabius-Pompey at Port Byron, 7 p.m.

ON TV

Thursday, Dec. 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Mary's (Cal) at Utah St., 9 p.m.

ESPNU — Valparaiso at Drake, 9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California, 10:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — Georgia at Texas Tech, 12 p.m.

ACCN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Penn St. at Boston College, 6 p.m.

BTN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Notre Dame at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan at Louisville, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: NC State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

ACCN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Northwestern at Clemson, 8 p.m.

BTN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Miami at Maryland, 8 p.m.

ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Iowa at Duke, 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12/SEC Challenge: Iowa St. at LSU, 9 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, First Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, 5 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, First Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas, 1:30 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, Second Round, Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand, 1 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa, 5 a.m. (Friday)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

ESPNU — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.), Montverde, Fla., 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Oak Hill Academy (Va.) at Montverde (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

FOX — Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

NFLN — Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (Taped), 11 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Bahrain vs. Iraq, Group A, Doha, Qatar, 4:50 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS

TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 8 a.m.

CBSSN — The Davis Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, 10 a.m.

TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 2:30 p.m.

