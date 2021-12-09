 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 9

Thursday, Dec. 9

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge at Phoenix, 6:30 p.m.

Weedsport at Tully, 7 p.m.

Groton at Southern Cayuga, 7:30 p.m.

Moravia at Marathon, 7:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Union Springs/Port Byron at Auburn, 3:30 p.m. (girls)

West Genesee at Auburn, 3:30 p.m. (boys)

Solvay at Weedsport, 4 p.m.

HOCKEY

Auburn at Fayetteville-Manlius, 7:15 p.m.

SWIMMING

Southern Cayuga at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m.

Weedsport at Pulaski, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

DeRuyter at Weedsport, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Elmira Heights at Moravia, 6 p.m.

ON TV

Thursday, Dec. 9

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 4:25 a.m. (Friday)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

FS1 — Texas at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

ACCN — Colgate at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

FS1 — Monmouth at St. John's, 8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Grand Canyon at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ESPN2 — UConn at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

SECN — DePaul at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN — College Football Awards, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: BYU vs. Purdue, Regional Semifinal, Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida at Louisville, Regional Semifinal, 1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota vs. Baylor, Regional Semifinal, Madison, Wis., 3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UCLA at Wisconsin, Regional Semifinal, 5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Washington at Texas, Regional Semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Illinois vs. Nebraska, Regional Semifinal, Austin, Texas, 9:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

FOX — Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

NFLN — Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

FS2 — RA12 at Gigantes de Carolina, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds and Doubles Quarterfinals, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinal, 6 a.m. (Friday)

TRIATHLON

NBCSN — The Clash Daytona: From Daytona Beach, Fla. (Taped), 8 p.m.

