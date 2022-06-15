Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Thursday, June 16

LOCAL
Thursday, June 16
PGCBL BASEBALL
Batavia at Auburn, 7 p.m.
ON TV
Thursday, June 16
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
CFL FOOTBALL
ESPN2 — Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., 9:30 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., 2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich., 3 p.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 3 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego, 12 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Texas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle, 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ABC — NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 6, 9 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, 6 a.m. (Friday)