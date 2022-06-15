 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Thursday, June 16

  • Updated
  • 0
TV Remote Control
Deposit photos

LOCAL

Thursday, June 16

PGCBL BASEBALL

Batavia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

ON TV

Thursday, June 16

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

CFL FOOTBALL

ESPN2 — Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., 9:30 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., 2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich., 3 p.m.

People are also reading…

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass., 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 3 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego, 12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Texas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle, 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ABC — NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 6, 9 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals, 6 a.m. (Friday)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

North America is soon to find out which stadiums will host the 2026 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News