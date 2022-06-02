Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Thursday, June 2

LOCAL
Thursday, June 2
SOFTBALL
Section III Playoffs
Auburn vs. New Hartford, Class A final, at OCC, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Section III State Qualifiers, at Cicero-North Syracuse, 4 p.m.
ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Geelong at Western, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ESPN — Women's College World Series: Texas vs. UCLA, Game 1, Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
ESPN — Women's College World Series: Northwestern vs. Oklahoma, Game 2, Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women's College World Series: Oregon St. vs. Florida, Game 3, Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
ESPN — Women's College World Series: Arizona vs. Oklahoma St., Game 4, Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, First Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses - Porsche Nord Course, Winsen (Luhe), Germany, 7 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, 2 p.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, First Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C., 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 3 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Texas OR Minnesota at Detroit (1 p.m.), 2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Seattle at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at Colorado (Joined in Progress), 11 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 1, 9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 1 (Celebrating 75 Broadcast), 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
TNT — Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Colorado, Game 2, 8 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Georgia vs. Gibraltar, Group L, Tbilisi, Georgia, 11:50 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Portugal, Group B, Seville, Spain, 2:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed-Doubles Final, Paris, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, 9 a.m.
NBC — WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris, 11 a.m.