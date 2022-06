Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Thursday, June 23

ON TV

Thursday, June 23

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Western

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

7 p.m.: ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi vs. Arkansas, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich

11 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, First Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

10:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa. (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Shawinigan vs. Hamilton, Round Robin, Saint John, New Brunswick

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta OR Colorado at Miami

3:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Cleveland at Milwaukee (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Chicago White Sox (8 p.m.)

7 p.m.: Houston at NY Yankees

11 p.m.: MLBN — Philadelphia at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: ABC — 2022 NBA Draft: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

8 p.m. ESPN — 2022 NBA Draft: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

11 p.m.: ESPN — 2022 NBA Draft: Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y.

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team O'Toole, San Diego

9:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team O'Toole, San Diego

TENNIS

6 a.m.: TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: CBSSN — Indiana at Dallas

10 p.m.: CBSSN — Washington at Seattle

