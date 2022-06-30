 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Thursday, June 30

LOCAL

Thursday, June 30

PGCBL BASEBALL

Auburn at Newark, 7 p.m.

ON TV

Thursday, June 30

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Manly-Warringah, 5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Carlton, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

CFL FOOTBALL

ESPN2 — British Columbia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland, 8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

ESPNU — GEICO National Championship Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Baton Rouge, La., 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY'S)

ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: Pool Play, Columbia, Md., 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL'S)

ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: Pool Play, Columbia, Md., 6 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 3 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Minnesota at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Houston OR Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at LA Dodgers, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, 6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London, 11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, 6 a.m. (Friday)

