 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Thursday, May 5

  • 0
TV Remote Control
Deposit photos

LOCAL

Thursday, May 5

BASEBALL

Cato-Meridian at LaFayette, 4:30 p.m.

Tully at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.

Union Springs at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at Skaneateles, 5:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Tully at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.

Hannibal at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30 p.m.

Moravia at Lansing, 5 p.m.

Whitney Point at Union Springs, 6 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 6 p.m.

Tully at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

GIRLS LACROSSE

Skaneateles at Mexico, 5 p.m

Jordan-Elbridge at Tully, 6:00 p.m.

East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

Odessa-Montour, Watkins Glen at Moravia, 3:15 p.m.

Cazenovia at Skaneateles, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Lansing at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

Auburn at Central Square, 4:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at Fayetteville-Manlius, 4:30 p.m.

Waverly at Union Springs/Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.

ON TV

Thursday, May 5

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Fremantle, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins at Maryland, Semifinal, 5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Denver, Semifinal, Washington, 5:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, College Park, Md., 8 p.m.

CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Marquette at Georgetown, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tempe, Ariz., 7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tempe, Ariz., 10 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke, 7 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England, 8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Boston OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Cleveland (6 p.m.), 6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Francisco OR Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 2, 7 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Nashville at Colorado, Game 2, 9:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 2, 10 p.m.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra, 4 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Semifinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Freestyle skiers let loose with flares in incredible display of skill and color

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News