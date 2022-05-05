Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Thursday, May 5

LOCAL
Thursday, May 5
BASEBALL
Cato-Meridian at LaFayette, 4:30 p.m.
Tully at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.
Union Springs at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Skaneateles, 5:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Tully at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.
Hannibal at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30 p.m.
Moravia at Lansing, 5 p.m.
Whitney Point at Union Springs, 6 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 6 p.m.
Tully at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Skaneateles at Mexico, 5 p.m
Jordan-Elbridge at Tully, 6:00 p.m.
East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
Odessa-Montour, Watkins Glen at Moravia, 3:15 p.m.
Cazenovia at Skaneateles, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Lansing at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
Auburn at Central Square, 4:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Fayetteville-Manlius, 4:30 p.m.
Waverly at Union Springs/Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.
ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Fremantle, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SECN — Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins at Maryland, Semifinal, 5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Denver, Semifinal, Washington, 5:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, College Park, Md., 8 p.m.
CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Marquette at Georgetown, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tempe, Ariz., 7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tempe, Ariz., 10 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke, 7 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England, 8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Boston OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Cleveland (6 p.m.), 6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Francisco OR Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 2, 7 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Nashville at Colorado, Game 2, 9:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 2, 10 p.m.
RUGBY (MEN'S)
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra, 4 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Semifinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m.