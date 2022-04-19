 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Tuesday, April 19

LOCAL

Tuesday, April 19

BASEBALL

Cato-Meridian at Weedsport, 4 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Grimes at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.

Jamesville-DeWitt at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Cato-Meridian at Weedsport, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Syracuse City, 4:30 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at Hannibal, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Auburn at Central Square, 5:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at Westhill, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Westhill at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.

Central Square at Auburn, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

Trumansburg at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

Union Springs/Port Byron at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.

ON TV

Tuesday, April 19

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. FAP (Taped), 8 a.m.

NBATV — Espoir Fukash vs. Zamalek (Taped), 12 p.m.

NBATV — Espoir Fukash vs. Cape Town, 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville, 5 p.m.

SECN — Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

PAC-12N — BYU at Utah, 8 p.m.

CBSSN — Arizona at Creighton, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC Davis at California, v

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas, 3 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR San Francisco at NY Mets, 7 p.m.

TBS — Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 2, 8:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 2, 10 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

ESPN — Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — The German Cup: SC Freiburg at Hamburg SV, Semifinal, 2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Coppa Italia: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 2, 3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

