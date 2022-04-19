Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Tuesday, April 19

LOCAL
Tuesday, April 19
BASEBALL
Cato-Meridian at Weedsport, 4 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Grimes at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.
Jamesville-DeWitt at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cato-Meridian at Weedsport, 4 p.m.
Auburn at Syracuse City, 4:30 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Hannibal, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Auburn at Central Square, 5:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Westhill, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
People are also reading…
Westhill at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.
Central Square at Auburn, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
Trumansburg at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Union Springs/Port Byron at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.
ON TV
Tuesday, April 19
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. FAP (Taped), 8 a.m.
NBATV — Espoir Fukash vs. Zamalek (Taped), 12 p.m.
NBATV — Espoir Fukash vs. Cape Town, 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville, 5 p.m.
SECN — Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
PAC-12N — BYU at Utah, 8 p.m.
CBSSN — Arizona at Creighton, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
PAC-12N — UC Davis at California, v
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas, 3 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR San Francisco at NY Mets, 7 p.m.
TBS — Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 2, 8:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 2, 10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
ESPN — Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — The German Cup: SC Freiburg at Hamburg SV, Semifinal, 2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Coppa Italia: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 2, 3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool, 3 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)