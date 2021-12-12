 Skip to main content
agate

Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 14

TV Remote Control
Deposit photos

LOCAL

Tuesday, Dec. 14

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 5:30 p.m.

Marcellus at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.

Groton at Union Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Moravia at Trumansburg, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Marathon, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Auburn at Marcellus, 6:30 p.m.

Cato-Meridian at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Onondaga at Weedsport, 7 p.m.

Union Springs at Groton, 7:15 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at CBA, 7:30 p.m.

Trumansburg at Moravia, 7:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Auburn at Baldwinsville, 3:30 p.m.

Union Springs/Port Byron at Waverly, 3:30 p.m.

Weedsport at Chittenango, 3:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

Southern Cayuga at North Rose-Wolcott, 4:30 p.m.

Auburn at Weedsport, 5 p.m.

ON TV

Tuesday, Dec. 14

CHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Playoff: Leksands IF at Frolunda Gothenburg, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 1 p.m.

NHLN — Playoff: Sparta Prague at Rogle Angelholm, Quarterfinal, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ACCN — SE Louisiana at Louisville, 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Furman at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

SECN — Northwestern St. at LSU, 7 p.m.

ACCN — SC State at Duke, 8 p.m.

BTN — Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona St. at Creighton, 8 p.m.

CBSSN — Santa Clara at Boise St., 9 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Memphis, 9 p.m.

ESPNU — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 9 p.m.

SECN — North Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC Davis at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester City, 2:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: FC Motagua at Comunicaciones FC, Final Leg 2, 9:56 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 4 p.m.

TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

