Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 14

LOCAL
Tuesday, Dec. 14
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 5:30 p.m.
Marcellus at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.
Groton at Union Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Moravia at Trumansburg, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Marathon, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Auburn at Marcellus, 6:30 p.m.
Cato-Meridian at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Onondaga at Weedsport, 7 p.m.
Union Springs at Groton, 7:15 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at CBA, 7:30 p.m.
Trumansburg at Moravia, 7:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Auburn at Baldwinsville, 3:30 p.m.
Union Springs/Port Byron at Waverly, 3:30 p.m.
Weedsport at Chittenango, 3:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Southern Cayuga at North Rose-Wolcott, 4:30 p.m.
Auburn at Weedsport, 5 p.m.
ON TV
Tuesday, Dec. 14
CHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Playoff: Leksands IF at Frolunda Gothenburg, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 1 p.m.
NHLN — Playoff: Sparta Prague at Rogle Angelholm, Quarterfinal, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ACCN — SE Louisiana at Louisville, 6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Furman at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
SECN — Northwestern St. at LSU, 7 p.m.
ACCN — SC State at Duke, 8 p.m.
BTN — Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona St. at Creighton, 8 p.m.
CBSSN — Santa Clara at Boise St., 9 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama at Memphis, 9 p.m.
ESPNU — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 9 p.m.
SECN — North Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.
PAC-12N — UC Davis at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester City, 2:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: FC Motagua at Comunicaciones FC, Final Leg 2, 9:56 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 4 p.m.
TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)