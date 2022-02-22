Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 22

LOCAL
Tuesday, Feb. 22
BOYS BASKETBALL
Section III Class A quarterfinals
Auburn at New Hartford, 6:30 p.m.
Section III Class B quarterfinals
Skaneateles at Chittenango, 6 p.m.
Section III Class C quarterfinals
Dolgeville at Weedsport, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section III Class A quarterfinals
Camden at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Section III Class C quarterfinals
LaFayette at Weedsport, 5:30 p.m.
Section IV Class C first round
Oxford at Moravia, 6 p.m.
Elmira Notre Dame at Southern Cayuga, 6 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Section III Division II semifinals
CBA-Jamesville-DeWitt at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.
ON TV
Tuesday, Feb. 22
COLLEGE BASEBALL
PAC-12N — Pepperdine at UCLA, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
CBSSN — Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Missouri, 7 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at UConn, 8 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Utah St., 10 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada, 11 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
CBS — UEFA Champions League: LOSC Lille at Chelsea, Round of 16 Leg 1, 3 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Santos Laguna at CF Montréal, Round of 16 Leg 2, 7:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Guastatoya at León, Round of 16 Leg 2, 10:05 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)