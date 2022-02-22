 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area local sports schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 22

LOCAL

Tuesday, Feb. 22

BOYS BASKETBALL

Section III Class A quarterfinals

Auburn at New Hartford, 6:30 p.m.

Section III Class B quarterfinals

Skaneateles at Chittenango, 6 p.m.

Section III Class C quarterfinals

Dolgeville at Weedsport, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section III Class A quarterfinals

Camden at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Section III Class C quarterfinals

LaFayette at Weedsport, 5:30 p.m.

Section IV Class C first round

Oxford at Moravia, 6 p.m.

Elmira Notre Dame at Southern Cayuga, 6 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Section III Division II semifinals

CBA-Jamesville-DeWitt at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.

ON TV

Tuesday, Feb. 22

COLLEGE BASEBALL

PAC-12N — Pepperdine at UCLA, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

CBSSN — Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Missouri, 7 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at UConn, 8 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Utah St., 10 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada, 11 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

CBS — UEFA Champions League: LOSC Lille at Chelsea, Round of 16 Leg 1, 3 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Santos Laguna at CF Montréal, Round of 16 Leg 2, 7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Guastatoya at León, Round of 16 Leg 2, 10:05 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

